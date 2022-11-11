ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

coladaily.com

Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Richland County Sheriff's Department Investigating Gunfire At Mall

(Richland County, SC)-- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of gunfire inside a mall in Columbia. Multiple 911 calls were made about gunfire inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday. Responding police found no evidence of injuries at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash

(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive. The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

South Carolina Judge Charged For Inappropriate Photos On Phone

(Lancaster County, SC)- A South Carolina judge is accused of having inappropriate photos on his phone. Seventy-five-year-old Johnny Ray Steele of Lancaster is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Steele serves as a Municipal Court judge in the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

