coladaily.com
Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
WIS-TV
Richland County man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2018 Whispering Pines double murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland county man is sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing two people in Columbia four years ago. Micah Brown was convicted on two murder counts and an attempted murder count during a jury trial this week. On the night of November 7,...
WIS-TV
Deadly shooting on Hardwood Drive leaves one dead, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting Sunday. On Nov. 13, deputies responded in Richland County to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr at around 4:24 p.m. They investigated reports of a shooting a found a man outside a house...
iheart.com
Richland County Sheriff's Department Investigating Gunfire At Mall
(Richland County, SC)-- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of gunfire inside a mall in Columbia. Multiple 911 calls were made about gunfire inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday. Responding police found no evidence of injuries at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
iheart.com
One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash
(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
New details released regarding reported gunfire at Columbia Place Mall on Saturday
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is sharing additional information regarding reported gunfire at an area mall late Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the department confirmed that dispatch received multiple calls regarding gunfire that occurred inside the Columbia Place Mall. The first call came in around 5:52 p.m.
WIS-TV
New detail revealed in year-old unsolved Kershaw Co. homicide case, investigators say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Dena Thames was found deceased on the side of the road in Kershaw County. Thames was found on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden. Investigators say they now have new details in the case. A blue Infinity I30...
19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
WIS-TV
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
New details could help solve year-old Kershaw Co. murder case
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for those responsible for the shooting death of a Kershaw County woman last year. Investigators say Dena Thames, 37, was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from Downtown Camden. Reginald Carter was at the BP gas...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
Columbia police ask gun crime offenders to "cease fire"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the City of Columbia, 92 people have been shot so far in 2022. "We're on track to potentially have more firearm offenses this year than we've ever had," said Columbia Police Chief, Skip Holbrook. On Thursday, law enforcement and agencies from across the state came...
thenewirmonews.com
4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
wpde.com
Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
abcnews4.com
Richland County deputies secure area after reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the area is secured after reports of a shooting incident at a Columbia area mall. People can return to their normal shopping activities according to officials. Officials said multiple agencies responded to shots fired at the Columbia Place...
wach.com
More charges against father in death of 6-month-old daughter, authorities say
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The father of a six-month-old baby that was found dead in Oct. is facing an additional charge. Newberry County Sheriff’s Office investigators went before a Newberry County Magistrate and obtained a warrant for Collie Dee Dawkins on the criminal charge of homicide by child abuse on Nov. 9.
WIS-TV
Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive. The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over...
manninglive.com
Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
iheart.com
South Carolina Judge Charged For Inappropriate Photos On Phone
(Lancaster County, SC)- A South Carolina judge is accused of having inappropriate photos on his phone. Seventy-five-year-old Johnny Ray Steele of Lancaster is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Steele serves as a Municipal Court judge in the...
cn2.com
Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Update on Unknown Substance on Indian Land School Bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the substance found on a school bus this past October that was believed to have made several students, the bus driver and an EMS worker sick. Deputies say the cause of the symptoms...
