No Big Changes in LA City Council Races After Results Update

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Results in the four races for Los Angeles City Council seats did not change much Thursday after the latest update from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

An additional 134,099 vote-by-mail ballots returned through Election Day were added to the vote count Thursday afternoon, bringing the total ballots counted to 1,452,192. The next update will be Friday afternoon.

Hugo Soto-Martinez maintained his lead over incumbent 13th District Councilman Mitch O'Farrell. Soto-Martinez leads O'Farrell by more than 2,000 votes.

"If this continues, we are certainly going to win," Soto-Martinez said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday. "I actually think we already won, but we've got to wait a little bit."

None of the leading candidates have declared victory yet.

In the 11th District, Traci Park remains ahead of Erin Darling, 55% to 45%.

Darling posted on Twitter Wednesday that "a lot can change in the coming weeks."

Katy Young Yaroslavsky still leads Sam Yebri, 57% to 43%, in the 5th District race.

Tim McOsker appears poised to win the 15th District seat, maintaining nearly two-thirds of the vote over Danielle Sandoval.

McOsker was at the council chamber on Wednesday, with current 15th District Councilman Joe Buscaino introducing him to the rest of the council as "councilmember-elect."

"Looking at the numbers, two words: Game over," Buscaino said.

McOsker said he would wait for all of the votes to be counted.

"But I do look forward to a positive result, and I look forward to calling you my colleagues and working together for the good of this great city," McOsker said.