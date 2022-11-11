ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

No Big Changes in LA City Council Races After Results Update

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Results in the four races for Los Angeles City Council seats did not change much Thursday after the latest update from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

An additional 134,099 vote-by-mail ballots returned through Election Day were added to the vote count Thursday afternoon, bringing the total ballots counted to 1,452,192. The next update will be Friday afternoon.

Hugo Soto-Martinez maintained his lead over incumbent 13th District Councilman Mitch O'Farrell. Soto-Martinez leads O'Farrell by more than 2,000 votes.

"If this continues, we are certainly going to win," Soto-Martinez said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday. "I actually think we already won, but we've got to wait a little bit."

None of the leading candidates have declared victory yet.

In the 11th District, Traci Park remains ahead of Erin Darling, 55% to 45%.

Darling posted on Twitter Wednesday that "a lot can change in the coming weeks."

Katy Young Yaroslavsky still leads Sam Yebri, 57% to 43%, in the 5th District race.

Tim McOsker appears poised to win the 15th District seat, maintaining nearly two-thirds of the vote over Danielle Sandoval.

McOsker was at the council chamber on Wednesday, with current 15th District Councilman Joe Buscaino introducing him to the rest of the council as "councilmember-elect."

"Looking at the numbers, two words: Game over," Buscaino said.

McOsker said he would wait for all of the votes to be counted.

"But I do look forward to a positive result, and I look forward to calling you my colleagues and working together for the good of this great city," McOsker said.

dailybruin.com

Kenneth Mejia declares victory over Paul Koretz in LA controller race

This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:57 p.m. Los Angeles voters elected accountant Kenneth Mejia as their next city controller. The LA city controller oversees monetary auditing services and accounting and financial operations for the city, according to the office’s website. Mejia will replace current controller Ron Galperin, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Mejia defeated District 5 City Councilmember Paul Koretz, who is also registered as a Democrat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach commissioner threatened political opponents would be put on ‘list,’ city attorney says

A Long Beach Equity and Human Relations commissioner threatened her political opponents with being put on “a list” in online comments, a statement that could lead to disciplinary action, including potentially being removed from the commission, according to a letter from the city attorney’s office.  The post Long Beach commissioner threatened political opponents would be put on ‘list,’ city attorney says  appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two close races still remain

While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor and councilmembers maintain lead over challengers

Inglewood residents are on track to return the incumbents to the city council in a sign they want to keep the team together. Early returns show the incumbents with a decent lead over their opponents. The numbers also indicate Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s popularity is waning. District...
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lbccviking.com

Long Beach voters take to the polls rain or shine

Despite the cold and rain, a large crowd of Los Angeles County voters showed up to the polls at Long Beach City College for the 2022 midterm elections. All across the Liberal Arts Campus were signs directing citizens to the voting center in the T building. The voting site consisted of poll workers, drop-off ballot areas, and an in-person voting registration for people who had not registered to vote yet.
LONG BEACH, CA
