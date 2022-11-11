Read full article on original website
With Senate decided, Republicans hope to salvage House
As Democrats clinched a Senate majority Saturday night, Republicans are hoping to save the U.S. House in an election expected to favor the GOP heavily. Predictions of a “red wave” largely haven’t metastasized as Democrats have hung on in many competitive seats. As of Saturday night, Republicans have been projected to win 211 seats compared to 204 for Democrats. There are 20 seats that have not been called as of late Saturday. Of those, Democrats lead in 11 and Republicans lead in nine.
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
White House condemns first reported death sentence linked to protests in Iran
Iran reportedly issued its first death sentence linked to the uprising following the death of a young woman who was in police custody. According to CNN, the protester was sentenced to death for allegedly setting fire to a government building. The White House condemned the reported punishment, saying the world...
'A victory and a vindication for Democrats,' party hangs onto Senate despite inflation anxiety
Democrats will remain in the majority in the U.S. Senate following last Tuesday's election. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, tipping the balance of power of the Senate back to the Democrats and clinching the party the 50th seat in 2023 and 2024. The win likely means Sen. Chuck Schumer will remain the Majority Leader.
Katie Hobbs Declared Winner In Arizona Governor Race By NBC & CNN; GOP’s Kari Lake Latest 2020 Election Denier To Lose Midterm Bid
Katie Hobbs elected Arizona’s 5th female governor, defeating election denier Kari Lake
