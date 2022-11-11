Avonte Maddox's Hamstring Could Have Eagles Scrambling in the Slot

The Eagles' star nickel CB is unlikely to play vs. Washington and his backup, Josiah Scott, is battling an ankle issue

PHILADELPHIA - At 8-0 there's not much to complain about when it comes to the Eagles but if you're into nitpicking the occasional special teams gaffe might be a cause for concern.

The third phase wasn't kind to Philadelphia last week in Houston either when starting slot cornerback Avone Maddox strained his hamstring during punt coverage as a gunner.

The Pitt product did his job on an Arryn Siposs punt but as he was nearing the returner, Maddox grabbed the back of his leg and immediately hobbled toward the sideline and the blue injury tent after a fair catch.

He never returned as the Philadelphia defense shifted Marcus Epps to the slot and inserted K'Von Wallace at safety opposite Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Josiah Scott, Maddox's usual backup in the slot, missed the Texans game with an ankle injury.

The Eagles returned to the practice field on Thursday to begin prep for the Washington Commanders on Monday night, and Maddox not only missed the session, but he also was not on the field in the portion open to the media.

That's notable because rookie CB Josh Jobe, who also missed practice with a hamstring injury, was at least on the field watching.

The good news was that Scott returned to practice and worked in a limited fashion so he's on track to play Monday night barring a setback, an important development because slot receiver Curtis Samuel is one of the Commanders' top playmakers with a team-leading 45 receptions for 455 yards.

Earlier this week, the Eagles also promoted Andre Chachere from the practice squad to the active roster to fill the slot of Jordan Davis, who is on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain.

Chachere, who has safety/nickel versatility and also is a solid special teams player, was chosen over defensive tackle Marvin Wilson because he's out of PS elevations while Wilson has two more to work with and should be elevated to face the Commanders.

The recently signed Javelin Guidry is also on the PS and could be an elevation candidate for slot work if Scott cannot go.

Maddox, 26, is one of the better slot CBs in the NFL but has missed two previous games - vs. Jacksonville and at Arizona - with an ankle injury. Scott replaced him in both of those games.

The other players on the Eagles' injury list on Thursday were resting players: CB James Bradberry, WR A.J. Brown, DT Fletcher Cox, DE Brandon Graham, OT Lane Johnson, C Jason Kelce, DE Robert Quinn, OG Isaac Seumalo, CB Darius Slay, and DE Josh Sweat.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen