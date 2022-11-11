ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Larry Hogan to CBS: what happened on Tuesday moves him closer to jumping into 2024 race

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told CBS News' Robert Costa in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that the results of Tuesday's midterm elections have pushed him closer to jumping into the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with the two-term governor eager to lead a revival of what he called "normal Republicans" in the wake of disappointing turns by candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
The Independent

Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
TheDailyBeast

Candidate Who Painted Q-Themed Trump Sign on Lawn Blames GOP Leaders for Loss

Failed Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski released a post-mortem of his unsuccessful campaign on Friday, blasting GOP leadership and defending Donald Trump against allegations that the former president hurt Republican candidates. Majewski, who rose to fame by making raps about Trump and painting his lawn with QAnon-Trump flags, accused Republican leadership of failing to support him in the primary election. He went on to claim the National Republican Congressional Committee made his campaign dependent on its funds, which were withdrawn when he was revealed to have fudged his record about serving in Afghanistan. Majewski’s statement comes amid Republican finger-pointing about the party’s lackluster midterm results. Trump endorsed just five candidates in toss-up House races, per the Cook Political Report; none of his candidates won. Following the failed “red wave,” some elected Republicans have suggested ditching Trump. Virginia's Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears called Trump a “liability” on Thursday and asked her party to “move on.”
The Independent

Voices: Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms. Republicans got a rude awakening

It was a truth universally acknowledged among pundits that voters don’t care about abortion. To be fair, those pundits weren’t just making broad conjectures: polling data did suggest that abortion rights weren’t voters’ top concern. Take, for example, an ABC News/Washington Post poll released in September. It put abortion as the fifth most important issue for midterm voters, behind the economy, education and schools, inflation, and crime (but before immigration and climate change).And yet, there was room for nuance, even in those early days. Polling data should be taken with at least a grain of salt, because it’s never...
The Independent

‘A complete crock’: Political observers mock Trump and GOP’s ‘red wave’ failing during midterms

'Definitely not a Republican wave': Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Republicans, former presidents, journalists, podcasters, and even some prominent Democrats like California governor Gavin Newsom were predicting a “red wave” of GOP victories that would flip control of Congress. Former president Donald Trump...
The Independent

Kayleigh McEnany acknowledges abortion rights played part in midterms but says issue will ‘go away’

The former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in an appearance on Fox News on Thursday that Republicans’ poor performance in Tuesday’s midterm election was attributable in part to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade — but that the abortion issue will “go away” in the long run. “Roe v Wade, and overturning it, was profoundly more important than any short-term politics,” Ms McEnany, Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, said. “The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law, and it is far more enormous than any slight margin...
The Hill

The difference between Republicans and MAGA Republicans is violence

Experts in many fields — domestic violent extremism, civil conflict, democracy studies — are concerned about the likelihood that political violence will soon break out in the United States. Nearly 90 percent of Americans are concerned, too, according to a Washington Post-ABC News Poll conducted after the politically-motivated assault on Paul Pelosi.
