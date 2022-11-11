Read full article on original website
DCCC leader on how House Democrats did in the 2022 midterm elections
Tim Persico, the executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the results of the midterm elections and his party's chances of.
Political analysts weigh in on midterm election results, Democrats holding the Senate
Democrats have retained control of the U.S. Senate, with projected wins in Nevada and Arizona. Control of the U.S. House is still undecided but Republicans appear to have a slight edge. CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Democracy prevails in 2022 midterm elections
CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the latest election developments.
Jennings says Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm results
A former Republican strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based off of midterm results. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an...
Ted Cruz laments missing daughter’s birthday as Democrats have better midterms night than expected
A dejected Ted Cruz rued the lack of a Republican red wave in the midterm elections as he complained he missed his daughter’s 12th birthday to campaign on the road for GOP candidates. The US Senator from Texas revealed that he had gotten an earful from his wife Heidi...
Gov. Larry Hogan to CBS: what happened on Tuesday moves him closer to jumping into 2024 race
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told CBS News' Robert Costa in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that the results of Tuesday's midterm elections have pushed him closer to jumping into the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with the two-term governor eager to lead a revival of what he called "normal Republicans" in the wake of disappointing turns by candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’
Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
Donald Trump Jr rants about ‘brainless’ election winners after two days of humiliated midterm silence
Morning Joe celebrates the end of Trump: ‘This is Ron DeSantis’s party’. Donald Trump Jr has finally returned to social media and ranted about “brainless” election winners after two days of humiliating midterm silence. The former president’s eldest son had predicted a “bloodbath” for Democrats on...
Tucker Carlson Flexes Fox News' Influence While Blaming Other Media For Midterm Results
The Fox News host opined on what Democrats had and Republicans didn't in the election.
Candidate Who Painted Q-Themed Trump Sign on Lawn Blames GOP Leaders for Loss
Failed Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski released a post-mortem of his unsuccessful campaign on Friday, blasting GOP leadership and defending Donald Trump against allegations that the former president hurt Republican candidates. Majewski, who rose to fame by making raps about Trump and painting his lawn with QAnon-Trump flags, accused Republican leadership of failing to support him in the primary election. He went on to claim the National Republican Congressional Committee made his campaign dependent on its funds, which were withdrawn when he was revealed to have fudged his record about serving in Afghanistan. Majewski’s statement comes amid Republican finger-pointing about the party’s lackluster midterm results. Trump endorsed just five candidates in toss-up House races, per the Cook Political Report; none of his candidates won. Following the failed “red wave,” some elected Republicans have suggested ditching Trump. Virginia's Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears called Trump a “liability” on Thursday and asked her party to “move on.”
Assessing the fallout from the 2022 midterm elections
Ashley Etienne, Joel Payne, Leslie Sanchez and Brendan Buck break down the dynamic in Congress following the results of the 2022 midterm elections.
After campaign filled with hundreds of election deniers, newly elected House members face uncertain Capitol landscape
The multi-billion-dollar midterm elections were punctuated by vicious campaign ads, personal attacks and hundreds of candidates who had made baseless claims of fraud about former President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020. But in the ashes of the political firestorm, some of those projected to win their races and become first-time...
Voices: Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms. Republicans got a rude awakening
It was a truth universally acknowledged among pundits that voters don’t care about abortion. To be fair, those pundits weren’t just making broad conjectures: polling data did suggest that abortion rights weren’t voters’ top concern. Take, for example, an ABC News/Washington Post poll released in September. It put abortion as the fifth most important issue for midterm voters, behind the economy, education and schools, inflation, and crime (but before immigration and climate change).And yet, there was room for nuance, even in those early days. Polling data should be taken with at least a grain of salt, because it’s never...
‘A complete crock’: Political observers mock Trump and GOP’s ‘red wave’ failing during midterms
'Definitely not a Republican wave': Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Republicans, former presidents, journalists, podcasters, and even some prominent Democrats like California governor Gavin Newsom were predicting a “red wave” of GOP victories that would flip control of Congress. Former president Donald Trump...
Kayleigh McEnany acknowledges abortion rights played part in midterms but says issue will ‘go away’
The former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in an appearance on Fox News on Thursday that Republicans’ poor performance in Tuesday’s midterm election was attributable in part to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade — but that the abortion issue will “go away” in the long run. “Roe v Wade, and overturning it, was profoundly more important than any short-term politics,” Ms McEnany, Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, said. “The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law, and it is far more enormous than any slight margin...
Midterms show "nobody knows nothing" as voters defy pollsters | 60 Minutes
In spite of many pollsters who dissected every aspect of the 2022 midterm campaigns and candidates, in spite of focus groups probing the public psyche, the outcome when the ballots were tallied was a surprise to both parties.
Republican Joe O'Dea gracious in defeat in U.S. Senate race, says "we ran one hell of a campaign"
Republican Joe O'Dea lost his bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet on Tuesday. O'Dea is the owner of Concrete Express which employs 300 people. O'Dea was running for office with no political or public sector experience. During his campaign, O'Dea said his top priorities were debt, inflation and immigration.
The difference between Republicans and MAGA Republicans is violence
Experts in many fields — domestic violent extremism, civil conflict, democracy studies — are concerned about the likelihood that political violence will soon break out in the United States. Nearly 90 percent of Americans are concerned, too, according to a Washington Post-ABC News Poll conducted after the politically-motivated assault on Paul Pelosi.
Shares of Truth Social merger partner fall after Trump's candidates underwhelm in midterm elections
Shares of a Trump-linked SPAC fell after several of the ex-president's favorite candidates disappointed in midterm elections. Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. faces legal and financial challenges. Shares of the blank-check company set to take Trump Media and its Truth Social platform public fell sharply Wednesday after...
