COLUMBUS, Ohio — A London man was taken into custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Madison County early Saturday. Troopers from the West Jefferson post were attempting to stop a vehicle for expired registration and a red light violation around 12:30 a.m. on state Route 29 at U.S. Route 42 when the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began.

MADISON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO