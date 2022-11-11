ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Police: man in custody following 5-hour pursuit and negotiation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol has taken a suspect into custody after he led troopers on a chase through multiple counties and barricaded himself in a car early Saturday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. OSHP troopers from the West Jefferson post attempted to stop a Jeep Cherokee...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

OSHP: Man in custody after pursuit, barricade situation in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A London man was taken into custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Madison County early Saturday. Troopers from the West Jefferson post were attempting to stop a vehicle for expired registration and a red light violation around 12:30 a.m. on state Route 29 at U.S. Route 42 when the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election

NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

P!NK announces 2023 concert in Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer and international pop icon P!NK has announced her latest tour, including a performance in Cincinnati. Following the Nov. 4 release of her latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”, P!NK will be making her way to Ohio as part of the “Summer Carnival 2023″ tour, according to a release.
CINCINNATI, OH
wktn.com

Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH

