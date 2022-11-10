Read full article on original website
COLM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.70, changing hands as high as $80.42 per share. Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Logitech International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LOGI
In trading on Friday, shares of Logitech International SA (Symbol: LOGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.00, changing hands as high as $62.70 per share. Logitech International SA shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ryan Specialty Holdings (RYAN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.07, changing hands as low as $34.49 per share. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 21.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 2.86% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.17% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 4.80% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and FE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy
In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 25.63% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.92% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 49.47% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On David Dreman - 11/13/2022
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock...
RH (RH) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RH (RH) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $282.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. RH as well as other housing market-related stocks...
Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up After Choppy Ride
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market climbed higher after opening somewhat flat Friday morning, but kept paring gains subsequently and then slipped into the red around mid afternoon before edging up to end the session with a small gain. The benchmark SMI, which rose to 11,252.16, ended the session at...
What's in Store for Nu Holdings' (NU) Stock in Q3 Earnings?
Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 3.4% from the previous quarter’s reading. The top line is likely to have benefited from higher purchase volumes, product upsell as well as cross sell, customer additions and an average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) expansion.
Here's How Juniper Networks Stock Strongly Outperformed The Broader Markets!
Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) stock price gained 33% from $22.51 at 2020 end to around $30 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple. During this period, the company also witnessed a 11% rise in revenues, and combined with a drop in its outstanding share count, the company’s stock price has grown. Additionally, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned around 2%, meaning that Juniper stock has strongly outperformed the index since 2020-end.
Technology Sector Update for 11/11/2022: KRKR,MTTR,NVS,AVT,SOUN
Technology stocks added to their two-day gains Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 3.0%. In company news, 36Kr Holdings (KRKR) jumped 5% on Friday after the Chinese online media publisher said it was partnering with the FutureCar...
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (IFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
Why You Should Retain Stericycle (SRCL) in Your Portfolio Now
Stericycle, Inc. SRCL is currently benefiting from its comprehensive multiyear Business Transformation as well as solid liquidity. SRCL’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to grow 2.9% and 3.6% from the respective year-ago reported figures. Shares of SRCL have rallied 15.4% in the past year against the 23.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.
AMR's Strong Dividend History Helps Get It To The Top 5
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) has been named as a Top 5 dividend paying metals and mining stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among metals and mining companies, AMR shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $430.27, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%. Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer...
Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: ACDC,MAXN,AQN,AQN.TO
Energy stocks were outpacing the most of broader Friday markets by a wide margin, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both gaining 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.5% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.7%.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 end sharply higher, fueled by inflation optimism
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally started the day before after a soft inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes. Amazon AMZN.Ojumped 4.3%, with Apple AAPL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O both...
