My Home Smells Like A Holiday Dream Thanks to This Smart Fragrance Diffuser
When it comes to my home, smell is important. Sure, most people would say the same. But I take it to the next level with all the seasonal candles, room sprays and scent plug-ins. With the holidays upon us, I’ve gathered all the decorations to whisk my home away to a winter wonderland, complete with the best smart Christmas trees, outdoor Christmas decorations and of course, holiday scents. And if you’re wondering, yes, I’ve also ordered my Advent calendars that double as home decor.
What Are Infrared Space Heaters and How Do They Work?
Heating costs are on the rise this year, so many homeowners are looking for the best way to heat their homes. One newer option on the market is an infrared space heater. Barry Gray, an archeologist, woodworker and founder of The Tools Square, says infrared space heaters rely on infrared radiation. While they tend to distribute heat in a narrow beam, you might heat a whole room with one unit depending on the layout and size of your home.
What Is Noise-Canceling Wallpaper and Does It Work?
Sick of listening to your neighbors talking or fighting? Worried they might be judging you for binge-watching Love It or List It all day? Maybe it’s time to soundproof your walls. Typical acoustical sound absorption means hanging thick fabrics or installing ugly foam panels reminiscent of a college radio...
How To Clean Kitchen Cabinets
Are you ignoring your dirty, greasy kitchen cabinets? Cleaning them doesn't have to be a chore. Get your kitchen sparkling again in five simple steps.
The 4 best cast iron skillets for even heat distribution and easy use
Quality cast iron skillets and pans are worth investing in since they last a lifetime. These are the best cast iron skillets.
Black Friday Lawn Mower Sales Are Back: Here Are Our Picks for 2022
Lawn mowers are an essential outdoor appliance and a requirement for beautiful landscaping. Anyone who’s used an ineffective lawn mower knows that quality often hinges on price—but Black Friday is the best time to score lawn mower sales at hardware stores like Lowe’s and Tractor Supply and big-box stores like Walmart. Look to these deals for a mower suited to any lawn that runs effectively and doesn’t break the bank.
What Is a Miter Box?
It’s easy to fall into the trap of feeling like you need the latest and greatest power tool for your projects. But just because you can buy a tool doesn’t mean you should. If you’re cutting wood at an angle for picture framing or interior trim, a miter saw or table saw with a miter gauge can do the job quickly. But these are expensive and take up a lot of workshop space. To cut precision angles without the expense or bulk of a miter saw, a miter box is an affordable, robust option.
How to Make an Elegant Rolling Pin to Use and Display
Give your skills a whole new spin. Introduction. Although lathes and turning...
How to Clean a Toaster with a Hair Dryer—Yes, We Said Hair Dryer
Your toaster gets a lot of use, especially if you're a regular...
How To Clean a Pool Filter Cartridge
In most parts of the U.S., winter means the end of outdoor pool enjoyment. Proper pool winterization involves testing and balancing pool chemicals. You'll also need to clean your filters as part of periodic winter maintenance. There are three main types of pool filtration systems: sand, dichotomous earth (DE)...
How to Bend Wood with Steam
Introduction. Steam bending has long been employed to build boats, ships and...
Make Room in Your Cart—These Wayfair Black Friday Deals for 2022 Are Too Good To Miss!
As Family Handyman’s Sales Editor, I strive to make sales like Black Friday easier to navigate. Wayfair Black Friday deals are already here and they call for hundreds of limited-time markdowns leading up to the holidays, so it’s extra important that I’m finding the top savings available to fit any budget.
How to Build a Sliding Door Tambour Cabinet
Here's how to make a simple, elegant cabinet with an easy sliding door. I was always fascinated by the rolltop desk at my grandparents' house. The way the slats of wood, or tambours, curled out of sight seemed magical. We designed a stylish cabinet that features two sliding tambour...
DIY Toolbox
Projects & Tools for Every Type of DIYer. Get Started with These Handy All-in-One Collections Featuring Tools, Supplies & Plans!. Personalize your current home with budget-friendly projects & products that will help you use every inch of space. DEWALT Retractable Utility Knife. $12.07Add to Cart. HDX 16 oz. Ash Handle...
These Black Friday Fire Pit Sales Make a Backyard Luxury Cheaper Than Ever
When the weather cools, fireside stories and sticky s’mores are the quintessential outdoor duo, but finding a fire pit that doesn’t break the bank is an undertaking. This Associate Shopping Editor loves a good sale, so when I heard about the Black Friday deals on fire pits from top brands like Solo Stove, I may have freaked out.
Homeowner’s Guide To Choosing and Using Staples
If you're like most people, your first exposure to staples was probably binding together the pages of a homework project. Paper staples are, ahem, a staple in every school and office in the world. Lots of products apply staples, from mini-staplers to heavy-duty implements that can bind 130 sheets...
A Guide To Pipe Fittings and How To Use Them
I doubt there’s a DIY plumber out there who hasn’t experienced the frustration making multiple trips to the hardware store to complete a repair. I know I have. Putting together a network of pipes of different diameters and materials can be like assembling a puzzle. Sometimes you don’t know exactly which fitting to buy until you reach the part of the puzzle where you need it.
Black Friday Grill Sales for a Smoky Holiday Turkey in 2022
If there’s one thing better than a perfectly grilled steak, it’s scoring an unbeatable deal on the grill to make it. That’s right—Black Friday grill sales are here! Retailers are slashing prices to clear their warehouses, so enjoy the spoils and sear up some seasonal favorites.
Shop These Roomba Deals for 2022—You’ll Never Touch a Vacuum Again!
Is there a more time-consuming (or boring) chore than vacuuming? Probably not—but cleaning doesn’t have to take hours! It’s possible to stop vacuuming entirely by purchasing iRobot’s Roomba robot vacuums on sale ahead of Black Friday, without breaking the bank! Roomba deals enable you to save time and energy—learn how to get the most out of your new Roomba.
Should You Still Be Painting Your Bathroom White?
At first glance, a white bathroom seems to check every box—it’s neutral, bright and trendy and you can add as many colorful accents as you’d like. But have you ever considered the impact that your bathroom wall color has on your reflection? If not, it’s time to reevaluate.
