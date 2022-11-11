ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

State AA volleyball: Billings West, Billings Senior set for undefeated semifinal showdown

By MIKE SCHERTING 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings ends volleyball season with loss

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings closed out its volleyball season on Saturday with a 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15 loss to visiting Simon Fraser at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 7-20 overall record and 0-18 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Senior setter Hannah Hashbarger...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian to move into title match

BOZEMAN — Bridger and Manhattan Christian find themselves in familiar territory after both securing themselves a shot at the trophies Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament. Bridger (the 2020 champions) defeated Manhattan Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to make sure they will play in the championship at...
MANHATTAN, MT
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies

BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
SHEPHERD, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale

BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project repeats to win 14th title against Shepherd, Townsend 3rd

BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
SHEPHERD, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos

LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings opens men's basketball season with win

LACEY, Wash. — Montana State Billings officially opened its men's basketball season Friday afternoon with a 70-65 victory over Holy Names University at the Saint Martin's Crossover Tournament. Carrington Wiggins led the way for the Yellowjackets with 16 points and six rebounds. MSUB led by as many as 20...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

MSUB triathlete Madisan Chavez places 37th at NCAA Championships

TEMPE, Ariz. — Montana State Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 37th out of 50 competitors Saturday at the NCAA Championships held at Tempe Town Lake. She completed the course in one hour, 10 minutes and 2.7 seconds. Julia Kekkonen of Wingate University won the individual title at 1:06:54.5. Chavez,...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy