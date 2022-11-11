Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
Maroon and burnt orange: clashing or complementary?
As every former student of Texas A&M University will attest, it can be hard not to reminisce about one’s time as a student in Aggieland with fond memories and heartfelt sentimentality. Most often, these moments of reflection are easy to anticipate before they actually bubble to the surface. Other times, however, they hit you out of nowhere — like when you’re sitting on a cold metal bench in the pouring rain, deep in the heart of Longhorn territory.
Battalion Texas AM
The Longhorns eliminate Aggie soccer from the NCAA Tournament
In the cold, wind and rain, the Aggies lost to the Longhorns in Austin for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Sophomore defender Macy Matula defended against a Texas forward to deny the orange and white a corner kick in the maroon and white territory within the first minutes of the game.
Battalion Texas AM
Devon Achane to sit out against Auburn due to injury
Just hours before Texas A&M’s match against Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12, junior running back Devon Achane was seen walking the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, raising the question of his contention to start. Later, 247 Sports confirmed that Achane would be off the starting roster and freshman running back Le’Von Moss would be taking his place. Speculation claims that Achane was injured during the Florida match on Nov. 5, which also limited his performance in the second half of that game.
Battalion Texas AM
Under new coach, players, Aggies aim to ‘reach new heights’ in 2022-23 campaign
The 2022 campaign brings fresh faces and a new head coach to the Texas A&M women’s basketball program, but expectations remain the same. After Hall of Fame coach Gary Blair roamed the hardwood for the past 19 years, the Joni Taylor era in Aggieland kicked off on a high note on Thursday, Nov. 10, as the Aggies took down Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by a score of 67-45 at Reed Arena. After leading Georgia for the past seven seasons, the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year now looks to place A&M back in the national spotlight.
Battalion Texas AM
Tensions and turmoil: Aggies fall 13-10 to the Tigers
Cold air and chilling winds led to more than just frosty audiences, as Texas A&M’s offense was iced out by Auburn with a frozen run game and a list of player injuries in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Tigers walked away from the match with a win to bring them up to a 4-6 record and continue their fight for a bowl game, whereas the Aggies fell to 3-7 and had their bowl game contention ripped out from under them.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M men’s basketball wins over ACU after second-half performance
Despite a cold, rainy night in Aggieland, nearly 7,000 Aggies piled into the warm Reed Arena as they watched the Texas A&M men’s basketball team take down Abilene Christian University, 77-58 on Friday, Nov. 11. The Aggies improved to 2-0 following a strong second-half performance where A&M outscored ACU...
Comments / 0