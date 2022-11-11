ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A compassionate crackdown? If city officials and law enforcement were serious about cracking down on crime, they would study NYC's approach with a program called Broken Windows. That program reduced crime in the Big Apple, and turned what was once a crime infested murder capitol with over 2000 murders a year into a city that was safe and secure for citizens and tourists alike. Don't try to reinvent the wheel with progressive policies and woke ideology that will end up doing nothing but provide a facade of safety. Use what works, and save the compassion for those who have become the victims of those polices.

Denver Cracking Down on Roo-Bar, Another Hip-Hop Club

Roo-Bar Lounge, a hip-hop club at 3480 Park Avenue West, will have to defend itself against charges by the City and County of Denver that it's committed multiple code violations. On November 10, the Department of Excise and Licenses sent Roo-Bar owners Jugurta Tighrine and Danny Safieddine an order to...
Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race

The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions

FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Denver mayor rejects flashing beacon budget amendment

(Denver, Colo.) Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has rejected a $1.1 million City Council budget amendment which would place a flashing beacon in each of the 11 council districts. In a letter to the City Council, the mayor said it would be “irresponsible” to approve the amendment and have the city’s reserves dip below 15 percent. “I am disappointed that this amendment would seek to drop fund balance below that threshold, in direct conflict with our policy,” the mayor wrote. “This fundamental fiscal policy has been a hallmark of our strong fiscal stewardship and has served to protect us through economic downturns and the effects of the pandemic. With an uncertain economic outlook for the next year, including the possibility of a recession, it would be shortsighted and irresponsible to start the year with a drop in our reserves – of any amount – below that 15 percent level.”
"It's about time," City announces plans to clean up downtown Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock and other Denver city leaders announced new efforts to address health and safety concerns while identifying long-term solutions for issues downtown. The city is mobilizing a Downtown Action Team that will focus on areas of heightened concern. Denver Police Department will hire 180 additional officers throughout 2023 to ensure teams are adequately staffed. The city says there will also be increased coordination for local, state and federal policies that address crime and provide resources for mental health and drug misuse. Declining safety has more than current leaseholders downtown questioning to renew. Hancock says the state of downtown is pushing major...
Denver-Aurora Weekend Violence: Eight Shootings, Two Dead

Summertime levels of weekend violence continue to afflict the metro area. From November 11 through November 13, eight shootings took place in Denver and Aurora, resulting in two deaths and a slew of additional injuries. The weekend action started early in Aurora. An Aurora Police Department news release shared via...
Woman shot at bus shelter in downtown Denver

Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot at each other and hit a bystander in the process Friday afternoon. Courtney Fromm is at the scene near Colfax and Broadway. Woman shot at bus shelter in downtown Denver. Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot...
Denver Gazette: Denver voters wisely nix an ‘eviction tax’

Denver voters had the good sense Tuesday to turn down a ballot proposal that would have raised rent throughout the city in order to fund a service — legal representation in an eviction — the city already provides for the needy. As we noted here not long ago...
Denver's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Now

Compared to last year, violent crime is up in more than fifty Denver neighborhoods during the first ten-plus months of 2022. However, it's actually decreased in some of the city's highest crime zones. The Denver Crime Map, maintained by the Denver Police Department, tracks data for all 78 official neighborhoods...
City Council approves Hancock’s $3.76 billion budget

Denver City Council voted to approve Mayor Michael Hancock’s final budget as he nears the end of his third term. It’s an ambitious $3.76 billion plan, based on Denver exceeding tax revenue projections this past year, and expectations of further economic recovery from the pandemic. The budget is up almost 10% from 2022. The $1.66 billion general fund, which is the city’s main operating budget, is up almost 11%.
