Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
Salinas maintains lead over Erickson in Oregon 6
One of those races is for Oregon's new 6th District, where Democrat Andrea Salinas holds a 4400 vote lead over Republican Mike Erickson with 81% of the vote counted.
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Oregon's U.S. House Fifth District race to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Sunday, shortly after The Associated Press called the close, hard-fought race for Chavez-DeRemer. Here's her full statement: “From day one, our team worked hard to bridge the divides across our diverse district, to focus on the The post Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon voters mixed on guns, health care measures
While most eyes are on candidate races, two of the statewide measures on Oregon's ballot got mixed results from voters.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
kmvt
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth election cycle in a row by winning elections in Morrow County, where the town of Boardman is located, and Wheeler County. The movement aims to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to make conservative counties of Oregon into counties of Idaho, which is a red state.As of this morning, the state website shows Greater Idaho measures passing in Morrow County with 60% of the vote, and in Wheeler County with 58% of the vote. May election results in all three counties that voted on the issue improved by four percentage points after election night due to the slow counting in Oregon elections and the tendency of proponents to vote on election day, according to greateridaho.org, the movement’s website.
KDRV
Your Voice, Your Vote: Sheriff responds to gun control measure "wrought with issues"
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Joining his neighboring Klamath County colleague this week, Jackson County Sheriff Nate Sickler is sharing his perspective today about Oregon Measure 114. He says his staff will enforce Oregon law, including the measure "wrought with issues" for law enforcement. In a statement today Sicker said, "With...
kptv.com
2 Oregon congressional districts still too close to call, sign of future elections
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Oregon congressional races still do not have a clear winner, days after the election. On Friday afternoon, Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer was ahead of Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner in the state’s 5th District. In Oregon’s 6th District, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of Republican Mike Erickson.
Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5, beats McLeod-Skinner
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state.
KDRV
Your Voice, Your Vote: No reports of Oregon election fraud, "Zero"
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Secretary of State is thanking the state's voters for their ballots today, while noting that ballots are getting counted for all votes, with some races "too close to call." Oregon Secretary of State (OSOS) Shemia Fagan reminded voters before Tuesday's general election that a new Oregon...
opb.org
Waiting on Clackamas County ballots, 2 US House seats in Oregon still in tight races
The races for two U.S. House seats in Oregon remained unresolved Friday heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a thin lead over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner for the seat. In...
KXL
Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District
After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
kezi.com
Oregon Democrats projected to lose supermajority in state legislature
SALEM, Ore. -- Even as votes are still being tallied, it appears Oregon Democrats are going to lose their supermajority in the state legislature. In the Oregon Senate, it appears Republicans Cedric Hayden, Kim Thatcher and Suzanne Weber will win seats that were held by Democrats. The Democrats needed to keep 18 seats in the state senate to maintain their supermajority, but with Democrats projected to hold 16 seats and Republicans projected to hold 12, the supermajority has slipped away. In the Oregon House of Representatives, it appears the supermajority is gone there as well, with Democrats expected to lose three seats to the Republicans. Democrats needed to keep 36 seats for the house supermajority, but it seems that they will have 34 once the election results are certified.
Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely
McLain represents Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Cornelius in the Oregon House. Beyer represents Springfield in the Oregon Senate. Both are Democrats and serve as co-chairs of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. It’s no secret – Portland is in a jam. The region is ranked 11th worst in...
‘The little campaign that could’: Marie Perez beats Joe Kent
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who was virtually unknown before this election cycle, won the race to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District against Republican Joe Kent in what can legitimately be described as an upset.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Confusion surrounds Measure 114 implementation as ‘yes’ votes in the lead
There is some confusion that is surrounding the future implementation of Measure 114, the Oregon gun measure that was passing as of Friday night, but with votes still to be counted. Measure 114 was 50.97% “Yes” to 49.03% “No” with more votes expected to come in over the weekend and...
yachatsnews.com
Gomberg wins sixth term in Oregon House District 10; Miller elected to Lincoln County commission
Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis, sailed to an easy victory in his House District 10 re-election bid over three days of vote-counting that nearly wrapped up Thursday. Gomberg received 20,874 votes – or 56.8 percent – to earn a sixth term in the Oregon Legislature. His opponent, Celeste McEntee, a Republican restauranteur from Newport making her first run for a state office, had 15,848 votes, or 43.1 percent.
KDRV
Oregon wildlife artwork winners showcased with online voting available
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's wildlife agency has its 2023 art contest winners, and you can help choose the People Choice Award winner. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is sharing winners online for its 2023 art contests. They feature winners of three wildlife art categories, and winners get featured on stamps.
2022 midterm election changed the political landscape. What about the US?
From Oregon governor to the balance of power in congress, this mid-term election will change the political landscape of the state and the nation.
