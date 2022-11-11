ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

yachatsnews.com

Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers

Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Oregon's U.S. House Fifth District race to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Sunday, shortly after The Associated Press called the close, hard-fought race for Chavez-DeRemer. Here's her full statement:  “From day one, our team worked hard to bridge the divides across our diverse district, to focus on the The post Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
kmvt

11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth election cycle in a row by winning elections in Morrow County, where the town of Boardman is located, and Wheeler County. The movement aims to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to make conservative counties of Oregon into counties of Idaho, which is a red state.As of this morning, the state website shows Greater Idaho measures passing in Morrow County with 60% of the vote, and in Wheeler County with 58% of the vote. May election results in all three counties that voted on the issue improved by four percentage points after election night due to the slow counting in Oregon elections and the tendency of proponents to vote on election day, according to greateridaho.org, the movement’s website.
IDAHO STATE
KDRV

Your Voice, Your Vote: No reports of Oregon election fraud, "Zero"

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Secretary of State is thanking the state's voters for their ballots today, while noting that ballots are getting counted for all votes, with some races "too close to call." Oregon Secretary of State (OSOS) Shemia Fagan reminded voters before Tuesday's general election that a new Oregon...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District

After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon Democrats projected to lose supermajority in state legislature

SALEM, Ore. -- Even as votes are still being tallied, it appears Oregon Democrats are going to lose their supermajority in the state legislature. In the Oregon Senate, it appears Republicans Cedric Hayden, Kim Thatcher and Suzanne Weber will win seats that were held by Democrats. The Democrats needed to keep 18 seats in the state senate to maintain their supermajority, but with Democrats projected to hold 16 seats and Republicans projected to hold 12, the supermajority has slipped away. In the Oregon House of Representatives, it appears the supermajority is gone there as well, with Democrats expected to lose three seats to the Republicans. Democrats needed to keep 36 seats for the house supermajority, but it seems that they will have 34 once the election results are certified.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Gomberg wins sixth term in Oregon House District 10; Miller elected to Lincoln County commission

Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis, sailed to an easy victory in his House District 10 re-election bid over three days of vote-counting that nearly wrapped up Thursday. Gomberg received 20,874 votes – or 56.8 percent – to earn a sixth term in the Oregon Legislature. His opponent, Celeste McEntee, a Republican restauranteur from Newport making her first run for a state office, had 15,848 votes, or 43.1 percent.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Oregon wildlife artwork winners showcased with online voting available

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's wildlife agency has its 2023 art contest winners, and you can help choose the People Choice Award winner. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is sharing winners online for its 2023 art contests. They feature winners of three wildlife art categories, and winners get featured on stamps.
OREGON STATE

