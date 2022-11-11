ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

‘He did it the old-fashioned way’: Colorado Democrats and Republicans honor late House Minority Leader Hugh McKean

By Andrew Kenney
cpr.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cpr.org

Polis taps outgoing statehouse speaker Alex Garnett as new chief of staff

Colorado’s outgoing Speaker of the House, Democrat Alec Garnett, is slated to become Gov. Jared Polis’ next chief of staff Jan. 1, replacing long-time advisor Lisa Kaufmann. Garnett is term-limited in the House, but the move keeps him at the center of Colorado politics. Kaufmann is Polis’ longest-serving...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?

Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Rep. Julie McCluskie elected next House speaker by fellow Democrats in Colorado Legislature

Colorado House Democrats chose Rep. Julie McCluskie of Dillon on Friday to serve as speaker of the chamber for the upcoming legislative session. “It is an enormous privilege to serve the great state of Colorado, and I’m honored to lead one of the largest and most diverse Democratic majorities in our state’s history,” McCluskie said in a statement. “The diversity of this body is our strength. As public servants, we are called upon to answer the expectations and needs of the people in our districts and to govern responsibly on behalf of every person in our state — those who voted for us and those who did not.”
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest

We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

WADHAMS | Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline

The most important question going into election 2022 was whether Republicans could rebound after devastating defeats in 2018 and 2020 when opposition to President Donald Trump propelled Democrats to their most dominant position since the 1930s. Opportunities abounded in races for governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, secretary of state and...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Split Colorado state school board OKs inclusive social studies standards on party-line vote

DENVER | Colorado social studies lessons must include the experiences and contributions of diverse groups: Latino, Indigenous, African American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, religious minorities, and LGBTQ people. In a series of 4-3 party line votes Thursday, Democrats on the Colorado State Board of Education approved social...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Where the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch in the 3rd Congressional District stands right now

It is still too close to call the election between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and former Aspen City Councilor Adam Frisch in Congressional District 3. As votes from counties within CO-3 slowly trickle into the Secretary of State’s office, Boebert and Frisch have both remained within striking distance of each other, with no one candidate gaining a significant advantage and the margin separating them generally well below one percent.
ASPEN, CO
Colorado Newsline

Lies lost in Colorado elections

With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None of it was true. The claim was part of a national phenomenon of right-wing politicians and influencers using anti-LGBTQ […] The post Lies lost in Colorado elections appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

UPDATE: Polis Appoints Don Wilson to Fill Geitner’s Seat

Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Monument Mayor and Representative-elect Don Wilson, a Republican, to fill Tim Geitner’s seat until January 2023, when the legislature convenes. Geitner announced Feb. 24 he would not seek election to the newly redrawn House District 20, and resigned Oct. 7. According to Poilis’ executive...
MONUMENT, CO

