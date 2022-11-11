‘He did it the old-fashioned way’: Colorado Democrats and Republicans honor late House Minority Leader Hugh McKean

Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Polis taps outgoing statehouse speaker Alex Garnett as new chief of staff
Colorado’s outgoing Speaker of the House, Democrat Alec Garnett, is slated to become Gov. Jared Polis’ next chief of staff Jan. 1, replacing long-time advisor Lisa Kaufmann. Garnett is term-limited in the House, but the move keeps him at the center of Colorado politics. Kaufmann is Polis’ longest-serving...
cpr.org
‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses
Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
aspenpublicradio.org
Colorado Latinos overwhelmingly voted for Democrats despite Republican hopes to win them over
A new exit poll from the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda shows Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly voted for Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections. It also finds the majority of Latino voters supported key ballot measures. The poll is conducted around elections every two years. This year, it...
Shannon Bird, Emily Sirota appointed to influential budget committee
House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie on Sunday appointed Reps. Shannon Bird of Westminster and Emily Sirota of Denver to the Joint Budget Committee, the panel responsible for shaping Colorado's state budget. “It’s certainly bittersweet for me to leave the budget committee, but with these two lawmakers stepping up, I know it’s...
Daily Record
After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?
Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
coloradonewsline.com
Rep. Julie McCluskie elected next House speaker by fellow Democrats in Colorado Legislature
Colorado House Democrats chose Rep. Julie McCluskie of Dillon on Friday to serve as speaker of the chamber for the upcoming legislative session. “It is an enormous privilege to serve the great state of Colorado, and I’m honored to lead one of the largest and most diverse Democratic majorities in our state’s history,” McCluskie said in a statement. “The diversity of this body is our strength. As public servants, we are called upon to answer the expectations and needs of the people in our districts and to govern responsibly on behalf of every person in our state — those who voted for us and those who did not.”
Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest
We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
coloradopolitics.com
WADHAMS | Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline
The most important question going into election 2022 was whether Republicans could rebound after devastating defeats in 2018 and 2020 when opposition to President Donald Trump propelled Democrats to their most dominant position since the 1930s. Opportunities abounded in races for governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, secretary of state and...
Why the 3rd District race has yet to be decided
The nation is closely watching the heated race between Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent, Aspen businessman Adam Frisch.
cpr.org
Colorado’s new Democratic leaders are more diverse than ever, most are women
Democrats selected Rep. Julie McCluskie of Dillon to be the next Speaker of the Colorado House on Friday evening. She will lead the largest Democratic caucus in state history after Democrats expanded their majorities in the statehouse. The new Democratic leaders are more diverse than ever before, most are women.
sentinelcolorado.com
Split Colorado state school board OKs inclusive social studies standards on party-line vote
DENVER | Colorado social studies lessons must include the experiences and contributions of diverse groups: Latino, Indigenous, African American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, religious minorities, and LGBTQ people. In a series of 4-3 party line votes Thursday, Democrats on the Colorado State Board of Education approved social...
realvail.com
Veterans’ groups critical in calling out Boebert during first term, close campaign
On this Veterans Day — with control of both the U.S. Senate and House (including Colorado’s 3rd District) still up for grabs — it’s important to look at the role veterans’ groups have played in the campaign for the Western Slope and southern Colorado seat currently held by Republican Lauren Boebert.
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Congressional District 3 voters, election analysts on why Boebert and Frisch race is so tight
Many eyes across the nation have, for the past three days now, kept keen watch on Colorado’s high-profile Congressional District 3 race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. After Frisch was leading since the first batches of votes were tallied Tuesday evening, Thursday morning saw...
cpr.org
Where the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch in the 3rd Congressional District stands right now
It is still too close to call the election between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and former Aspen City Councilor Adam Frisch in Congressional District 3. As votes from counties within CO-3 slowly trickle into the Secretary of State’s office, Boebert and Frisch have both remained within striking distance of each other, with no one candidate gaining a significant advantage and the margin separating them generally well below one percent.
coloradosun.com
Failed twice: Colorado foster kids who are adopted often end up back in the child welfare system
Kya, 10, is one of the six children Michelle Schuldt has adopted from Colorado’s child welfare system. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six. D’Borah Israel went to...
coloradosun.com
As momentum to rename Mount Evans builds, the namesake’s relatives ask Colorado to consider his contributions
As the Colorado board in charge of renaming features takes up the long-anticipated task of renaming Mount Evans, descendants of John Evans are stepping up to defend the former governor. “Hindsight is a powerful thing. Change the name of the mountain if you want. I’m fine with changing the name....
Lies lost in Colorado elections
With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None of it was true. The claim was part of a national phenomenon of right-wing politicians and influencers using anti-LGBTQ […] The post Lies lost in Colorado elections appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Red or blue, 3rd District voters say respect is key
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is composed of 27 counties. Most of the district is politically split down the middle following the race between incumbent Lauren Boebert and her challenger, Adam Frisch.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
UPDATE: Polis Appoints Don Wilson to Fill Geitner’s Seat
Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Monument Mayor and Representative-elect Don Wilson, a Republican, to fill Tim Geitner’s seat until January 2023, when the legislature convenes. Geitner announced Feb. 24 he would not seek election to the newly redrawn House District 20, and resigned Oct. 7. According to Poilis’ executive...
