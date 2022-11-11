Read full article on original website
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Football player injured in University of Virginia shooting from Baton Rouge: report
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said his son was […]
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
Baton Rouge, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Baton Rouge. The Broadmoor High School basketball team will have a game with Glen Oaks High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. The Episcopal High School basketball team will have a game with St. Michael the Archangel High School on November 14, 2022, 15:55:00.
KPLC TV
Investigation underway following Jennings vs. Plaquemine playoff game incident
Plaquemine, LA (KPLC) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident occurred at Plaquemine High School following Friday night’s football game. IPSO said an altercation happened after Plaquemine played Jennings in the playoff game. The Jennings Bulldogs won the game against the Plaquemine Green Devils 28-25. The...
brproud.com
Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
WAFB.com
1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say
Family members come together to give back to others for the holiday. Brian Kelly talks about close win over Arkansas (Full Interview) LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks about the game against Arkansas. 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge help fight the rise in youth violence. Emergency crews in...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
