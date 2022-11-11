BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said his son was […]

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO