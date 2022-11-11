Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Speed kills as No.2 Stars zoom past Bluejackets 78-20
MITCHELL – Speed, dangerous when uncontrolled, is an amazing phenomenon. The lightning strike, the hungry hawk swooping on its prey, the cheetah chasing a meal on the African savanna, the fighter jet breaking the sound barrier, the race car hurtling toward the checkered flag. Former Oakland Raiders owner Al...
No.2 Stars a juggernaut headed toward South
BEDFORD – The definition of juggernaut is “a huge, powerful and overwhelming force.” The accompanying picture should be Bedford North Lawrence’s team photo. The second-ranked Stars, with three impressive blowout victories to start the 2022-23 campaign, have been unstoppable thus far, winning by an unfathomable and unsustainable 41.7 points. They’ve done so by forcing an incredible 28.7 turnovers per contest. Any bobbled dribble, any loose ball, any weak pass, starts an offensive firestorm.
Lady Jackets edge out Perry Central for first win of the season
After suffering a tough loss against highly ranked Lanesville to kick off their season, The Mitchell Bluejackets bounced back on Friday, picking up their first win of the year over Pakota Lake conference opponent Perry Central, with a final score of 47-39 The Bluejackets controlled much of the game, maintaining...
High School Football: Regionals
INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round. Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game.
Football Friday Night: Regionals
Special season ends for Owen Valley Patriots
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots season came to an end on Friday night with a 26-21 loss to Monrovia. Christian McDonald had two touchdowns and Brody Lester added another. Monrovia rallied for the game winning touchdown in the 4th quarter. Following the game there was discussion on a catch made by Dustin […]
Indiana State defeats Ball State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
Franklin, Martinsville schools in final battle for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the two finalists were announced Friday night on “The Zone.”
No. 11 Indiana Women Visit to No. 5 Tennessee 'A Great Barometer to See Where We Are'
Indiana's No. 11-ranked women's basketball team has its first true test of the season Monday when it hits the road to play No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville. Two Hoosiers will face former teammates, and the entire squad will see how it matches up against a top-5 team predicted to make the Final Four.
The Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet tonight at 6 p.m.
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet today at 6 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room at 441 North 8th Street in Mitchell. 1. Request Approval of the following Minutes Regular Session – October 17, 2022. 2. Request Approval of the Following Financial Report.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Obituary: H. Stanley “Buster” Nicholson
H. Stanley “Buster” Nicholson, 82, of Heltonville passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 3:40 p.m. at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Lawrence County on March 22, 1940, to Ambrose Nicholson and Anna Mae (Boone) Nicholson. Buster married Mattie Ann Sowders on April 18, 1964, and she survives.
More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington
A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
Early morning I-465 claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, Kentucky, lost control […]
Kentucky man killed after losing control of his truck on I-69
GREENE CO. – A Owensboro, KY., man was killed Saturday morning after losing control of his 2009 International box truck on I-69. The accident was reported at the 99.5 northbound mile marker at 7:53 a.m. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald was traveling north on...
State Police Corporal recognized for 35 years of service
INDIANAPOLIS – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter recently recognized Corporal David Poynter for achieving 35 years of service to the Department and to the citizens of Indiana. Poynter, who is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, is a 1984 graduate of George Washington High School, Indianapolis....
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
