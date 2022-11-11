Read full article on original website
Byron Scott admits he started watching the NBA again because of Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Lakers legend got interested in watching basketball after seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo rise in the NBA.
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA GMs think that a blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Nets involving four stars is possible.
NBC Sports
Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return
Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
Nike Unveils New City Edition Jerseys For 29 NBA Teams
The Nike NBA City Edition Collection is back.
NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo As The World's Best Player: "Curry Is Better"
NBA fans had a lot to say about a post comparing Curry to Giannis in terms of being the world's best player.
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors
A lot of NBA fans forget players who played for the Golden State Warriors.
The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals
Stephen Curry beat LeBron James 3 times in the NBA Finals.
Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up
Steven Curry revealed that Reggie Miller was his favorite as a child.
NBA Exec Believes Suns Still in Play for Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns are still a team to watch in the sweepstakes for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, according to one NBA executive who spoke to Heavy.com.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Steph Curry's Monster Performance vs. Cavs
Steph Curry was dominant in the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game
Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018
This Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets game will likely not feature LeBron James
Derrick Rose is not on Tim Hardaway’s list of top five Chicago players in NBA history
Derrick Rose didn't make Tim Hardaway's list of top five Chicago players
NBA Scout: LeBron James to Suns Makes Sense
One NBA scout stirs rumors that LeBron James could be a fit with the Phoenix Suns.
WNBA Draft lottery nets Minnesota Lynx No. 2 pick
Minnesota has to find a replacement for Sylvia Fowles.
Yardbarker
Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team
In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
Kevin Durant Calls LeBron James Top-3 NBA Player Ever
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had high praise for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
