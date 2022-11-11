ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss

Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings

A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss drops three spots in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings

Alabama moved up two spots to No. 8 after defeating the Rebels. There are five Southeastern Conference teams in the AP rankings: Georgia (1), Tennessee (5), LSU (6), Alabama (8), and Ole Miss (14). The Rebels dropped five spots to No. 14 in this week’s coaches poll. Click here for...
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win

After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss in Oxford

Alabama played for pride on a chilly Saturday afternoon in Oxford. The 2:30 p.m. CT start against Ole Miss was an opportunity for the Tide to avoid a third loss in four games, which has not happened for the program since 2007. Here were the live updates as the game...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz pick the Alabama at Ole Miss rivalry clash

The most intriguing game on the SEC slate today will take place in Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss takes on visiting No. 9 Alabama. This could be a coming-of-age victory for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. However, Mark May and Lou Holtz are riding with Alabama to avoid picking up a 3rd loss Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: County teams fall in football playoffs

The DeSoto County high school football season ended in a resounding thud Friday night with three teams falling in MHSAA 6A first round postseason action. Southaven, DeSoto Central and Lewisburg all were turned aside in their attempt to advance into next Friday’s second round of the playoffs. Likely the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy