Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
Week 12 Bowl Projections: Where Are The Rebels Bowling This Postseason?
The Rebels' bowl projection has changed following its loss to Alabama over the weekend.
What Went Wrong in The Ole Miss Rebels 30-24 Loss To Alabama
The Ole Miss Rebels played well on both sides of the ball, but came up short.
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings
A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
Ole Miss drops three spots in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings
Alabama moved up two spots to No. 8 after defeating the Rebels. There are five Southeastern Conference teams in the AP rankings: Georgia (1), Tennessee (5), LSU (6), Alabama (8), and Ole Miss (14). The Rebels dropped five spots to No. 14 in this week’s coaches poll. Click here for...
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
Alabama vs. Ole Miss preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
A pair of second- and third-place teams in the SEC West square off in Oxford this weekend as Alabama visits Ole Miss in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. It's an unusual spot for the Crimson Tide to be in, losing multiple games before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, at 7-2 ...
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
Nick Saban’s look of pure disgust at Alabama is every fan right now (Video)
Nick Saban is not able to control his emotions on the Alabama sidelines anymore. With two losses and a huge road game at Ole Miss, things are not going swimmingly for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, aight. While Alabama cannot play for an SEC Championship this season, the...
Ole Miss Falls Short in Back-And-Forth Game vs. Alabama
A valiant effort from the Rebels did not pay off as they saw their home winning streak snapped on Saturday.
Rewinding Alabama’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss in Oxford
Alabama played for pride on a chilly Saturday afternoon in Oxford. The 2:30 p.m. CT start against Ole Miss was an opportunity for the Tide to avoid a third loss in four games, which has not happened for the program since 2007. Here were the live updates as the game...
Mark May, Lou Holtz pick the Alabama at Ole Miss rivalry clash
The most intriguing game on the SEC slate today will take place in Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss takes on visiting No. 9 Alabama. This could be a coming-of-age victory for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. However, Mark May and Lou Holtz are riding with Alabama to avoid picking up a 3rd loss Saturday.
Ole Miss player appears to fake an injury against Alabama as Tide near goal line
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been quite outspoken during his tenure in Oxford about what he has referred to as “fake injuries” by opposing defensive players. He believes it’s a tactic that has been used by opposing teams in an attempt to slow down his fast-paced offense.
Ole Miss Falls in AP Top 25 Following Loss to Alabama
The Rebels’ position in the poll took a short drop after Saturday’s loss.
Lane Kiffin ripped on social media for 4th-quarter decisions in Alabama loss
Lane Kiffin has done an exceptional job at Ole Miss. There’s no denying it. But in the Rebels’ biggest games, Kiffin hasn’t gotten it done at this point. And his efforts have often been plagued by questionable decisions, most notably trying to convert curious 4th-down attempts. That...
Friday sports: County teams fall in football playoffs
The DeSoto County high school football season ended in a resounding thud Friday night with three teams falling in MHSAA 6A first round postseason action. Southaven, DeSoto Central and Lewisburg all were turned aside in their attempt to advance into next Friday’s second round of the playoffs. Likely the...
Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
