This is continuing coverage of a shooting at the University of Virginia. Read more here. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man identified by authorities as a suspect in a University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two injured, grew up in Richmond and got in fights in school after his father left, according to a 2018 Richmond Times-Dispatch article. As of Monday morning, he was still at large.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO