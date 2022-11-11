ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Ward D extended canvass complete, Woods to be certified as winner

The extended canvass for Ward D for the City of Waynesboro is complete, and incumbent Councilman Sam Hostetter picked up a net gain of four votes over challenger Jim Woods. On Election night, it was reported to the State Board of Elections that Wood received 1,117 votes and Hostetter received 1,096 votes, a difference of 21 votes.
WAYNESBORO, VA
DC News Now

Virginia leaders respond to UVA shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other political leaders in and from Virginia shared their thoughts and condolences after a shooting at University of Virginia in which three people died and two others were hurt on the campus in Charlottesville Sunday. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted: This […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Gobbling With Gratitude initiative gives back to Nelson County educators at Thanksgiving

Nelson 151 is partnering with Nelson County volunteer parents and KellyBronze Turkey Farm this month for Gobbling With Gratitude, a fundraising initiative designed to provide every Nelson County school employee with a free, high-quality turkey just in time for Thanksgiving celebrations. Fundraisers will be executed across participating Nelson 151 member...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Christopher Darnell Jones of Richmond identified as University of Virginia shooting suspect

This is continuing coverage of a shooting at the University of Virginia. Read more here. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man identified by authorities as a suspect in a University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two injured, grew up in Richmond and got in fights in school after his father left, according to a 2018 Richmond Times-Dispatch article. As of Monday morning, he was still at large.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Police report the shooting suspect is in custody

UPDATE 1 p.m.: The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is holding a special meeting Monday in response to the weekend shooting on Grounds. According to a release, the purpose of the meeting is to get an emergency management briefing regarding the incident. UPDATE: The University of Virginia Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvillecountry.com

Closings and delays for Monday, November 14, 2022

JMRL – Gordon Avenue Branch delayed opening while police conduct UVa suspect search, the hope is to open at noon. Rebecca’s Natural Foods – Closed Monday due to shooter on the loose; to be updated as they know more. St. Anne’s Belfield – Closed Monday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter

With temperatures dipping as low as 21 degrees this week, it’s unsettling to think that there are homeless people, homeless children, with no place to call home in the Waynesboro area. In city schools, 57 children had no permanent address at the start of the school year – children...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer

Waynesboro is on the verge of voting itself out of existence if its voters put election-denying MAGA extremist Jim Wood on their City Council on Tuesday. It’s bad enough that this Wood person is yet another do-nothing Republican who will keep our K-12 schools on the path to nowhere and doesn’t want to invest in our streets, water and public services.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

UPDATED: Three killed in shooting at UVA

UPDATE 4:35 a.m.: The University of Virginia Police Department reports three people have been killed in a late Sunday night shooting on Grounds. Two other people were injured. At this time, the shelter-in-place order remains in effect while the search for the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, continues. UPDATE:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah introduces the HIVE with groundbreaking celebration on Veterans Day

Shenandoah University celebrated the planned renovation of the former National Guard armory located on its main campus, which will serve as the university’s new Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs, or HIVE, at a groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day. Approximately 200 people attended the ceremony, which took place in...
WINCHESTER, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA

