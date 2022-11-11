Read full article on original website
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
"Suspect still at large," says UVA Police Department after shots are fired on campusEdy ZooCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward D extended canvass complete, Woods to be certified as winner
The extended canvass for Ward D for the City of Waynesboro is complete, and incumbent Councilman Sam Hostetter picked up a net gain of four votes over challenger Jim Woods. On Election night, it was reported to the State Board of Elections that Wood received 1,117 votes and Hostetter received 1,096 votes, a difference of 21 votes.
November 14: UVA shooting investigation underway. Dems hold Senate, control of House still up for grabs.
Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Real estate, personal property tax bill deadline pushed back to Dec. 19
The City of Charlottesville has announced it will change the due date for the second half of 2022 real estate and personal property tax bills. Bills originally due on December 5 will now be due on December 19, pending City Council approval. The change is temporary and will only affect...
Virginia leaders respond to UVA shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other political leaders in and from Virginia shared their thoughts and condolences after a shooting at University of Virginia in which three people died and two others were hurt on the campus in Charlottesville Sunday. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted: This […]
Augusta Free Press
Gobbling With Gratitude initiative gives back to Nelson County educators at Thanksgiving
Nelson 151 is partnering with Nelson County volunteer parents and KellyBronze Turkey Farm this month for Gobbling With Gratitude, a fundraising initiative designed to provide every Nelson County school employee with a free, high-quality turkey just in time for Thanksgiving celebrations. Fundraisers will be executed across participating Nelson 151 member...
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at UVA that left three people dead and two hurt. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip. [READ MORE: Three...
Franklin News Post
UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody
This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
Franklin News Post
Christopher Darnell Jones of Richmond identified as University of Virginia shooting suspect
This is continuing coverage of a shooting at the University of Virginia. Read more here. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man identified by authorities as a suspect in a University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two injured, grew up in Richmond and got in fights in school after his father left, according to a 2018 Richmond Times-Dispatch article. As of Monday morning, he was still at large.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Police report the shooting suspect is in custody
UPDATE 1 p.m.: The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is holding a special meeting Monday in response to the weekend shooting on Grounds. According to a release, the purpose of the meeting is to get an emergency management briefing regarding the incident. UPDATE: The University of Virginia Police Department...
cvillecountry.com
Closings and delays for Monday, November 14, 2022
JMRL – Gordon Avenue Branch delayed opening while police conduct UVa suspect search, the hope is to open at noon. Rebecca’s Natural Foods – Closed Monday due to shooter on the loose; to be updated as they know more. St. Anne’s Belfield – Closed Monday.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter
With temperatures dipping as low as 21 degrees this week, it’s unsettling to think that there are homeless people, homeless children, with no place to call home in the Waynesboro area. In city schools, 57 children had no permanent address at the start of the school year – children...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer
Waynesboro is on the verge of voting itself out of existence if its voters put election-denying MAGA extremist Jim Wood on their City Council on Tuesday. It’s bad enough that this Wood person is yet another do-nothing Republican who will keep our K-12 schools on the path to nowhere and doesn’t want to invest in our streets, water and public services.
cbs19news
UPDATED: Three killed in shooting at UVA
UPDATE 4:35 a.m.: The University of Virginia Police Department reports three people have been killed in a late Sunday night shooting on Grounds. Two other people were injured. At this time, the shelter-in-place order remains in effect while the search for the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, continues. UPDATE:...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Road now open in 1700 block of A Street after culvert project closure
The 1700 Block of A Street in Waynesboro is now open, according to an alert sent to city residents by email. The road had been closed since Oct. 24 for a culvert replacement project. For questions, residents are asked to contact the Stormwater Department at (540) 942-6626. Crystal Graham. Crystal...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work scheduled for week of Nov. 14-18
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah introduces the HIVE with groundbreaking celebration on Veterans Day
Shenandoah University celebrated the planned renovation of the former National Guard armory located on its main campus, which will serve as the university’s new Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs, or HIVE, at a groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day. Approximately 200 people attended the ceremony, which took place in...
cbs19news
Officials respond to social media-based concerns associated with mental health incident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says faulty information led to concerns about a possible threat to students at Nelson County High School. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there was a mental health incident involving a student on Nov....
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
