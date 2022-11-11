Read full article on original website
The runoff: Arceneaux, Tarver to meet in Shreveport mayoral debate
Senator Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux will appear on stage together on November 16 at 7 p.m. on the campus of LSUS.
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
bossierpress.com
Veteran owned business opens in Haughton
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
KTBS
Aldi to build store in southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. – A new grocery store chain is coming to the Shreveport market. The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission has approved a site plan for a 19,432 square-foot Aldi grocery store in southwest Shreveport. It will be located in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road south of Baird Road...
KTBS
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?
Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
KTBS
Arceneaux, Tarver dial up support to start mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- On day one of the sprint to the city's mayoral runoff election, Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver, were busy on the phones to round up more campaign contributions and support. In Tarver's case, he says he got messages into Mayor Adrian Perkins, as well as...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins doesn’t make runoff election
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins has been ousted after just one term. Perkins did not make the runoff election. LSU-Shreveport Political science professor Jeff Sadow says Perkins committed misstep after misstep. “Within a year you knew that he was going to have problems unless he changed course and he never really...
ktalnews.com
Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
KTBS
Marshall leaders approve next steps in down redevelopment
MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall’s ongoing downtown redevelopment project is moving onto its next phases this week, with City Council unanimously approving to move forward with the design and engineering for the last two phases of the plan. City Public Works Director Eric Powell presented on the item to councilmembers...
Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week
Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
KTBS
Parade salutes those who
SHREVEPORT, La. - Patriotism was on parade during a star spangle salute to wrap up Veterans' Day weekend in Shreveport. The Veterans Celebration Committee's parade returned to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds Sunday, after a two-year pause due to Covid-19 concerns. Organizers and parade-goers say it's important to remember the sacrifices...
brproud.com
Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La. A 3.0 earthquake was also...
KSLA
BCPD working suspicious scene behind house on Delhi Street
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has a house in the city roped off with crime tape. The call went out Nov. 14 just minutes before 8 a.m. At this time, it’s unclear why police are at the house in the 1200 block of Delhi Street between Hamilton Road and Westerfield Street.
KTBS
One Class at a Time: Elm Grove Middle School
BOSSIER CITY, LA_ This week's One Class at a Time Winner was surprised when KTBS 3's Jan Elkins presented a check to one of their coaches on Veteran's Day. Coach Chris Kourvelas says he already knows what he's doing what the money.
Huge Christmas Event Is Back in Shreveport This Year
In just a couple of weeks, one of the biggest Christmas events of the season returns to Shreveport and Bossier City. Rockets Over the Red is back this year. It will be happening in Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can bring the family and enjoy the Christmas season with live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Caddo Parish residents says they felt the earth move beneath their feet Sunday afternoon
Shortly before one o’clock Sunday afternoon, the earth moved for folks in Blanchard. Geophysicist Paul Caruso with the US Geological Service confirms an earthquake took place in Caddo Parish, about 16 miles west-northwest of Shreveport. “The magnitude was 3.0. At this point, we have about 16 reports of it...
KTBS
Veterans Day 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - Veterans Day, a federal holiday celebrated annually on November 11, was celebrated this Friday to honor those who have or currently serves in the U.S. armed forces. Thank you to all that have and are currently serving and protecting this country. We thank you for your service.
