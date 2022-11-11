Read full article on original website
Minnesota health officials weigh whether to allow medical cannabis for opioid use disorder
Minnesota health officials are set to decide within the next several weeks whether to add four conditions, including opioid use disorder, to the list of qualifying conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program. While three of those conditions — gastroparesis, irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive compulsive disorder — appear...
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton. Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Study: Minnesotans Fastest Talkers, Say the Least
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Apparently we here in Minnesota don't have a lot to say but when we do speak we say it fast. The learning platform Preply has revealed which U.S. states have the fastest talkers and which ones are the most talkative. They say Minnesotans average 5.34 syllables...
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree
MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
Why the GOP lost in the suburbs – Minnesota’s largest voting bloc
Minnesota Republicans were confident that their campaign message would reverse recent trends toward the DFL in the vote-rich but swingy suburbs. Gas prices and a fear of crime flowing out of the cities would be enough to overcome concerns that the June overturning of Roe v. Wade in a case known as Dobbs put abortion rights at risk.
Will Minnesota say “yes” to marijuana?
ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Could the Gopher state become the next Marijuana state?. The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year.
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in Nebraska and Minnesota, regulators s
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in Nebraska and Minnesota, regulators s According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. allegedly illegally employed the children under hazardous working conditions. (NCD)
Labor department uncovers kids working at Minnesota meat-packing plants
MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal investigators say they have uncovered underage kids working dangerous jobs at Minnesota meat-packing plants.The Labor Department went to court to stop what it calls "oppressive child labor" violations.Investigators say they found more than 30 teenagers working overnight shifts. Their jobs included cleaning dangerous equipment.One 13-year-old suffered chemical burns.The kids all worked for a sanitation company in Minnesota and Nebraska.There are strict laws about what jobs and which hours children can work.
DFLers see ‘historic’ chance to solidify legal abortion in Minnesota
Tuesday’s elections delivered majorities to the Minnesota House and Senate that favor enshrining access to abortion in state law. Supporters say they’re preparing now to flex that new political power quickly next year at the Capitol. For the first time in Minnesota history, both houses will hold enough...
After Being In Iowa For The Weekend, Saint Cloud Needs One Of These!
This weekend, I made a trip to West Des Moines, Iowa to visit my boyfriend's daughter. She took us on a tour around town, stopping at many fun places; but maybe one of the best-kept secrets around the area is this one, and I'd love for someone to bring it here to central Minnesota.
Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
With DFL control, chances of Minnesota legalizing marijuana ‘have never been better’
For Forum News Service, Alex Derosier says, “With Democrats in complete control of Minnesota government, the chances of the state legalizing recreational marijuana appear the strongest they’ve ever been. For the past six years, the divided government in St. Paul was a roadblock to any efforts to bring legal pot to Minnesota. … While Democrats in the House and Senate have not yet rolled out their priorities for the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz and prominent DFL lawmakers have already expressed support for legalization. On a livestream this week, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said Walz told him legalization was one of the first things he hopes to get done when the Legislature reconvenes Jan. 3.”
Minnesota Lawmakers Likely to Find State Budget Surplus Has Grown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A monthly update from the state continues to suggest the Democrats now control the Minnesota Legislature could find themselves next year facing a budget surplus significantly larger than the more than $9 billion surplus that was predicted back in March. The latest revenue review...
Minnesota seeing early RSV season, severity unclear
A surprise early start to the winter respiratory virus season is clogging pediatric hospitals in Minnesota with sick and wheezing children. The uptick is mostly from RSV and influenza, and a little COVID-19. "Our emergency departments are seeing volumes that we have never seen before and the hospital capacity situation...
