AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:42 p.m. EST

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video, and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero” from her record-breaking new album “Midnights,” Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — How expanded GOP power will shift cyber agenda

Experts weigh in on how Congress’ cyber agenda will change next year with the GOP seeing expanded power in the House and Democrats keeping the Senate. Meanwhile, Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off about 10,000 workers this week, and Elon Musk said Twitter Blue may soon return.  This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you…
Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
Defense & National Security — Biden calls out China’s ‘aggressive’ Taiwan posture

In a closely watched bilateral meeting on the world stage, President Biden voiced objections to what the White House called Beijing’s “aggressive” actions on Taiwan while telling Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. policy toward the democratic island has not changed. We’ll share details of the meeting, plus former President Trump’s latest move to try to shield records from…
Bill O’Reilly’s NewsNation ‘Contributor’ Gig Is a Completely Confusing Mess

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Viewers of fledgling cable-news outlet NewsNation may have noticed something peculiar over the past week: Bill O’Reilly is now a “NewsNation contributor,” as officially branded on-air by the network.However—and quite bizarrely—a network spokesperson has insisted to Confider that the disgraced ex-Fox News star is not a paid contributor.Months after Confider reported that Bill O’Reilly was in talks to join fledgling cable outlet NewsNation, the ratings-challenged network has...
Jan 6 committee accuses Trump of ‘hiding’ as he blows deadline for deposition

Former president Donald Trump has failed to honour a House January 6 committee subpoena compelling him to give evidence in a deposition by 10am ET on 14 November. The select committee had issued a subpoena to the ex-president on 22 October commanding him to produce documents by 4 November and appear to give evidence 10 days later. The deadline for document production was later extended at the request of Mr Trump’s attorneys, but Mr Trump has since filed a lawsuit against the committee seeking to block enforcement of the subpoena. An attorney for Mr Trump, David Warrington, did not...

