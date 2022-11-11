Read full article on original website
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:42 p.m. EST
DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video, and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero” from her record-breaking new album “Midnights,” Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”
Hillicon Valley — How expanded GOP power will shift cyber agenda
Experts weigh in on how Congress’ cyber agenda will change next year with the GOP seeing expanded power in the House and Democrats keeping the Senate. Meanwhile, Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off about 10,000 workers this week, and Elon Musk said Twitter Blue may soon return. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you…
Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial
"He's staring at me": Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial.
Defense & National Security — Biden calls out China’s ‘aggressive’ Taiwan posture
In a closely watched bilateral meeting on the world stage, President Biden voiced objections to what the White House called Beijing’s “aggressive” actions on Taiwan while telling Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. policy toward the democratic island has not changed. We’ll share details of the meeting, plus former President Trump’s latest move to try to shield records from…
Bill O’Reilly’s NewsNation ‘Contributor’ Gig Is a Completely Confusing Mess
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Viewers of fledgling cable-news outlet NewsNation may have noticed something peculiar over the past week: Bill O’Reilly is now a “NewsNation contributor,” as officially branded on-air by the network.However—and quite bizarrely—a network spokesperson has insisted to Confider that the disgraced ex-Fox News star is not a paid contributor.Months after Confider reported that Bill O’Reilly was in talks to join fledgling cable outlet NewsNation, the ratings-challenged network has...
White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Jan 6 committee accuses Trump of ‘hiding’ as he blows deadline for deposition
Former president Donald Trump has failed to honour a House January 6 committee subpoena compelling him to give evidence in a deposition by 10am ET on 14 November. The select committee had issued a subpoena to the ex-president on 22 October commanding him to produce documents by 4 November and appear to give evidence 10 days later. The deadline for document production was later extended at the request of Mr Trump’s attorneys, but Mr Trump has since filed a lawsuit against the committee seeking to block enforcement of the subpoena. An attorney for Mr Trump, David Warrington, did not...
Fed's top financial regulator urges 'guardrails' for crypto
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The top U.S. banking regulator at the Federal Reserve is urging Congress to pass legislation that would impose regulation on crypto currencies in the wake of the swift collapse last week of FTX, a leading crypto exchange. Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for...
‘Milestone in human development’: World population expected to hit 8 billion on Nov. 15, U.N. says
A date circled on the calendar since July is finally upon us: the day the world population is projected to reach 8 billion.
Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Things to know today: Biden, Xi meet to 'manage' differences; 3 killed in shooting at UVa; NFL Week 10 recap
Today is Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Monday, Nov....
White House: Biden objected to China's 'coercive' actions against Taiwan, raised human rights concerns with Xi
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden objected to China's 'coercive' actions against Taiwan, raised human rights concerns with Xi. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
