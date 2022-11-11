Read full article on original website

The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball move to No. 8 in AP Poll
It was a good first week of the NCAA season for the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team. Really good, actually. On Monday, the voters for the AP Poll rewarded the Buckeyes with a higher spot on the weekly way to gauge the best teams in the country. After one week in play, Ohio State moves from No. 14 to No. 8. The six spots is the largest jump on the poll this week.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Mikulášiková, McGuff on women’s basketball victory over Boston College
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. For the second game in a row, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team started off slow but picked up the pace, running away from their opponents. Sunday’s 84-62 Scarlet & Gray victory didn’t wait until the third quarter to get going, like Tuesday’s win over No. 5 Tennessee. Instead, head coach Kevin McGuff’s side got hot in the second quarter and never looked back.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Ohio State’s offense gets back on track, defense dominates in 56-14 win over Indiana
On a day that will be remembered for more than the score, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Indiana Hoosiers in their 56-14 victory. The Buckeyes got their 28th straight win against Indiana, and the offense was in stride from start to finish. Outside a few coverage mishaps, the defense was dominant in another wire-to-wire performance.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Indiana
Ohio State’s day went more or less according to plan in the Buckeyes’ 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. I wasn’t among those freaking out before the game about bad weather, because I’ve seen C.J. Stroud operate Ryan Day’s offense in the snow before. It’s not the same thing as heavy winds. Still, with a number of players still out for this game — or added to the seemingly growing list of injured — depth was one of my concerns going in.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State plays host to a number of prospects during win over Indiana
Ohio State handled their business on Saturday when they dismantled Indiana by a final score of 54-16, and they had the benefit of doing so in front of a lengthy list of visitors including two 2023 prospects to keep an eye on going forward. Plus, the latest Buckeye pledge along the defensive front discussed his recent commitment to the program.
landgrantholyland.com
No. 14 Ohio State beats young Boston College Eagles side 82-64
The Ohio State Buckeyes spent the week talking about their marquee win against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, but Sunday was another game with an opponent who came to play. Boston College is a young team that’s struggled in their 1-1 start to the season but saw a visit from the Buckeyes as a day to step up. Even so, the Scarlet & Gray withstood the pressure and hit another gear, beating the Eagles 82-64.
landgrantholyland.com
Five synonyms of cold to describe Ohio State’s 56-14 win over Indiana
After sunny conditions were predicted for Saturday for most of the week in Columbus, on Friday rain, snow, and some wind took over the forecast. For once the meteorologists were right, as the conditions were less than ideal for contest between the Hoosiers and the Buckeyes. Trust me, I was there so I had first-hand experience. Not that it wasn’t anything I couldn’t handle, since I grew up south of Buffalo. I have attended many cold weather Bills games.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Babb, Stroud, Day talk magic moment in 56-14 victory over Indiana
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be an Indiana Hoosier
It was not a pretty game last time out for the Buckeyes, as their 21-7 win over Northwestern was achieved in high winds and rain out in Evanston. Ryan Day will be looking to clean stuff up this week against Indiana, a team that won its first three games of the year but has not emerged victorious since. The Hoosier defense shouldn’t provide much resistant to C.J. Stroud and Co., while the Connor Bazelak-led passing attack could test a struggling OSU secondary a bit while not doing too much to really threaten the outcome of the game.
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why
Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
landgrantholyland.com
Bold predictions: Ohio State rush defense continues domination of Indiana
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
landgrantholyland.com
Behind Enemy Lines: Inside information on Indiana before today’s game
In preparation for the No. 2 Ohio Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) taking on the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5) in Ohio Stadium today, we chatted with Luke Norton the co-managing editor of Crimson Quarry, our SB Nation sibling site that covers Indiana athletics. If you want more of the Hoosiers’ perspective on...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Indiana: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds, more
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) are hoping for my friendlier weather when they return home to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 noon ET. Ohio State football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Sling...
landgrantholyland.com
We’ll talk about this later: ‘A Moment Like This’; celebrating Kamryn Babb’s touchdown
Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
East High School football team looking to continue making history in Regional Finals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At East High School in Columbus, it's been a year to remember. The school celebrated its 100-year anniversary and now the school's football program has even more to be proud of. On Saturday, the team will play in the Ohio High School Football Regional Semifinals. Head...
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men were arrested in a drug bust in Glouster, Ohio on Wednesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said that agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Fairlawn Ave. in Glouster as part of a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation. They say they found suspected fentanyl […]
