It was not a pretty game last time out for the Buckeyes, as their 21-7 win over Northwestern was achieved in high winds and rain out in Evanston. Ryan Day will be looking to clean stuff up this week against Indiana, a team that won its first three games of the year but has not emerged victorious since. The Hoosier defense shouldn’t provide much resistant to C.J. Stroud and Co., while the Connor Bazelak-led passing attack could test a struggling OSU secondary a bit while not doing too much to really threaten the outcome of the game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO