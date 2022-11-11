Read full article on original website
Related
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, November 14, 2022
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. The vaccines may be available at other pharmacies in Statesboro as well. These are the only two pharmacies who have notified us that they have it in stock. Check with your local pharmacy first.
Budweiser Clydesdales to join Eagle Walk this weekend
This weekend’s Georgia Southern Eagle Walk will have a few special guests: the Budweiser Clydesdales. The eight-horse hitch will be parading through Statesboro on Nov. 19 as part of the Georgia Southern football team’s Eagle Walk. The six-feet tall, 2,000 pound horses have been a symbol of quality...
Savannah’s version of Shark Tank to take place on November 16
Savannah SCORE is presenting its 5th annual BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of Shark Tank. Eight aspiring local entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win cash and free professional business services valued at more than $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. Since its inception in 2018, BizPitch Savannah contestants have launched 27 new local businesses.
Meet the Market: Bobby Barkley at Sugar Magnolia
This is part of a continuing series on individuals and businesses at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market. The market is located behind Visit Statesboro! / the Statesboro Visitors Center and Convention Bureau at 222 S. Main St. The market’s annual Shopping by Lantern Light event is also featured in this latest installment.
A Labor of Love: Safe Haven Intern Creates New Mural for the Community
Safe Haven, a nonprofit fighting against domestic violence in southeast Georgia, has unveiled an angelic mural at its outreach building near downtown Statesboro. The mural, which was created to help honor victims and survivors of family abuse, features purple angel wings with the words “Safe Haven Angels” above the wings. Purple is the color associated with domestic violence, while a Safe Haven Angel is considered a survivor and/or someone in the community who donates time and resources to the organization.
Locke Thomas “Trad” Walters III
Mr. Locke Thomas “Trad” Walters III, age 47, died on Sunday, November 13th 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient facility in Statesboro, GA. Trad was born on October 8th 1975 in Laurinburg, NC to Mr. Locke Thomas Walters Jr. and Mrs. Dianne Pendergrass Walters. He was raised in Laurinburg and attended Scotland High School, graduating in 1994.
Krystal Nicole (Reese) Harris
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Krystal Nicole Reese-Harris. Krystal Nicole Reese-Harris, age 41, of Statesboro, GA., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, GA. after a long illness.
GS Libraries designated as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center
Georgia Southern University Libraries is now a Patent and Trademark Resource Center (PTRC) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. PTRCs comprise a network of 84 libraries nationwide that disseminate patent and trademark information and support the diverse intellectual property needs of the public. Georgia Southern Libraries are one of two official PTRCs in Georgia.
Kimberly A. Gay
Kimberly Arendes Gay, 41, passed away on November 11, 2022 in her home after a tough battle with cancer. Kim grew up in Richmond Hill, GA as a child and built her family in Statesboro, Ga. She was an active member of Emit Grove Baptist church and enjoyed volunteering anytime...
Tropical Storm Nicole Update | Thursday, Nov. 10
Ted Wynn, Bulloch County public safety/EMA/HS director provides an update on Nov. 10 for Tropical Storm Nicole from Will Lanxton, meteorologist for GEMA/HS. Thursday through Friday NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Bulloch. Thursday, Nov. 10. Heavy Rain: There is the risk for heavy rain and possible flooding across parts of...
GS partners with Fort Stewart and Georgia National Guard for soldier injury prevention training
On Nov. 5, Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Fort Stewart and Georgia National Guard leaders to provide soldier injury prevention training through the University’s Soldier Athlete Human Performance Program (SAHPO). Implementing a train-the-trainer model, Georgia Southern Doctor of Physical Therapy students...
STEAM will host first ever Heroes Run to benefit local veterans this weekend
THE HEROES RUN HAS BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO POTENTIALLY INCLIMENT WEATHER FROM TROPICAL STORM NICOLE. Are you a runner? Do you enjoy participating in 5K events? Well, this Saturday, November 12th, you have an opportunity to support Veterans in Bulloch County and run in the first ever Statesboro STEAM Heroes Run!
Bulloch County Annual Night Out brings fun and awareness
Saturday, November 12th, 2022, marked the annual Bulloch County Annual Night Out Against Crime. The festival held at Fair Road Park was filled with free food, games, and more. Many organizations and small businesses participated in the event, including Safe Haven, Wavee Shavee, GBI, the Statesboro Police, Offtrack EnterTRAINment, and The Defending Force.
Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro
Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
Eagles become active citizens of the community in Serve 912
Georgia Southern not only educates its students but also gives them opportunities to give back to the community they’re a part of. One of the ways they do this is through the Serve 912 Program, part of the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement. Serve 912 is a community outreach program that allows students to engage with the Statesboro community through year-round acts of service.
Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood
Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood, age 95, died on November 8, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility, Statesboro. She was a native of Lee County, Georgia but lived most of her adult life in Bulloch County. She was a graduate of Georgia Southern College. She was a retired educator having served as teacher and Counselor of Portal High School, Counselor at Southeast Bulloch High School, Statesboro High School, Director of the Counseling Center at Georgia Southern College and Adjunct Instructor at Georgia Southern College.
Brooklet Elementary is a Title I Distinguished School
Brooklet Elementary School is one of 71 Title I Distinguished Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released its official list on November 9. The designation recognizes the highest performing Title I schools in Georgia, who ranked in the top five percent of Title I schools. This is based on a combined English language arts and math achievement rate score from the Fiscal Year 2021 College & Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI)’s data of student’s academic content mastery.
ALDI rewinds to 2019 prices for Thanksgiving essentials
This Thanksgiving season, ALDI grocery stores have introduced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind, offering affordable prices on holiday essentials. The promotion started November 2 and ends on November 29, 2022. It includes holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages where they will match 2019 prices in their stores for discounts of up to 30%.
Bulloch County’s Annual Night Out Against Crime is Saturday
In an effort to bring families together in Statesboro and Bulloch County, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with Statesboro Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with several other law enforcement divisions in Bulloch County, are joining forces to invite the community to come together with their families for Bulloch County’s Annual Night Out Against Crime Event.
City and university partner to hold housing crisis forum
It’s no secret that housing prices have increased in Statesboro, but what factors have led to this? On November 2nd, the Georgia Southern student chapter of the International City-County Managers Association (ICMA) hosted an Affordable Housing Crisis Forum at the Carroll Building on the Statesboro campus to discuss this issue.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0