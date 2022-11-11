For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.

