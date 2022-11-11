Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
Yakama Nation wants nearby state park to recognize ‘dark’ history
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Washington state’s website for Fort Simcoe State Park highlights the military history of the park 30 miles southeast of Yakima. “Fort Simcoe is one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the west. Military history buffs should put it on their bucket lists,” reads the state’s webpage for the park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
ifiberone.com
Bodies of father, 6-year-old son recovered Sunday near Warden
WARDEN — The bodies of a father and his 6-year-old son were recovered Sunday after their canoe capsized on Friday. Divers located the two bodies at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. “We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco public library hosting breakfast for homeless community
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Public Library is hosting a free breakfast for the homeless community on Friday, November, 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the library at 1320 W. Hopkins Street in Pasco. The breakfast is free and volunteers will also be passing out items to help keep...
Teen called 911 about his Benton City grandparents fighting. Minutes later, 1 was dead
He was found stabbed in the front yard.
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
nbcrightnow.com
Semi Bird, Richland School Board member, announces he's running for WA governor
In a YouTube video, Semi Bird says, "UNITED WE STAND-TOGETHER WE CAN. It's a NEW DAY in Washington! The people of this state are ready for accountable leadership that brings positive change for all. We are stronger and more effective when we work together as Washingtonians to find solutions with action."
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima seeking tree donations for downtown holiday festivities
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima and the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) are asking residents to consider donating a tree from their property for holiday decorating in downtown Yakima. Residents can nominate the tree from their property for the Community Christmas Tree by calling 509-575-6040. To be eligible for...
nbcrightnow.com
Columbia River Classic Fun Run
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
GoFundMe set up to help Kennewick family who lost daughter in fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Family and friends of a Kennewick couple have set up a fund after their children were involved in a fatal fire Saturday morning in Kennewick. One of their children died shortly after being taken to the hospital, according to family members. It happened on the 7300 block of West Bonnie Avenue. The call for help came in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center
For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse
The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
As nights get cold, Union Gospel Mission turns its attention to women, children
As nights get longer and colder, staff at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission shelter for women face an unenviable task. When the shelter is full, they’re forced to turn away women and children seeking accommodations as they escape domestic violence, poverty, substance abuse and the myriad other challenges that leave them homeless and vulnerable to abuse on the streets.
nbcrightnow.com
Car theft leads to crash, recovery of stolen gun in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13. The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
nbcrightnow.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized and 2 missing in canoe accident near Warden
WARDEN, Wash. - One boy was killed, another hospitalized and a father and brother remain missing after a canoe accident near Warden. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the 32-year-old father and his three children, ages six, eight and 10, all from Othello, went to a seep lake at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge south of SR-262 to go fishing.
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
nbcrightnow.com
15-year-old has been missing for a week in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Isaiah Hernandez, 15, of Yakima was last seen on Monday, November, 7 walking toward the school bus. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) confirms that they are actively investigating Hernandez's case. Isaiah Hernandez is 5'7" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He...
Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint near Columbia Center Mall
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An Arkansas man has been arrested for allegedly using a gun to steal a vehicle. Kennewick Police were called out to the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd on Sunday evening, Nov 13, for a vehicle theft in progress. According to the victim, a man had taken her vehicle by force, using a handgun....
yaktrinews.com
Suspect caught spray-painting stolen truck in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — When authorities realized that a truck being spray painted by a man in Kennewick had been stolen, they decided to take him into custody. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department, a detective spotted the man spray painting a vehicle on the 400-block of N Volland St. Due to the suspicious nature, they began to investigate and soon after, learned the truck had been reported stolen out of Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
Seat Belt Safety with Trooper Thorson
Kennewick, WA - Today is National Seat Belt Day, according to the National Today Calendar. Wearing a seat belt has proven to save lives. Trooper Chris Thorson from Washington State Patrol visits Wake Up Nonstop Local to remind the public about the importance of wearing your seat belt. He says...
Comments / 0