BJ Gibson Out vs. Florida

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer announced that safety BJ Gibson is out against Florida this weekend.

Safety BJ Gibson will not play against Florida, according to head coach Shane Beamer. Gibson suffered a lower-body injury against Vanderbilt, immediately taking him out of play.

The initial diagnoses indicated that they dodged a bullet. Gibson has a hamstring injury, but it doesn't seem that it will be a severe issue. Hamstrings tend to linger, so it's something to monitor moving forward.

South Carolina's defensive depth is being tested. Many secondary members are injured, and safety RJ Roderick entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago. The Gamecocks are so thin that Beamer addressed the notion of switching some wide receivers to corner, though he stated they would not.

Gibson is a transfer safety with a lot of intriguing qualities . He came out of high school as a corner at 6-4, an unusual fit. Navy converted him to safety before he transferred to Columbia.

Safety Nick Emmanwori will assume a lot of the slack in the backend. The coaching staff trusts him to make plays despite his young age, and they will need it down two of their multiple top safeties in a pivotal game.

