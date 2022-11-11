Sometimes the Lakers make it really easy to meme them. In fact, in recent years, it’s been remarkably simple. As the team has battled a number of injuries throughout the last two seasons, the feeling of an incomplete team has existed inside and around the team. It’s led to many jokes about the season not starting until [x] player returns or how this team can’t be judged until [x] player returns.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO