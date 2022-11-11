ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Lakers don’t think they can judge this team until Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant are back

Sometimes the Lakers make it really easy to meme them. In fact, in recent years, it’s been remarkably simple. As the team has battled a number of injuries throughout the last two seasons, the feeling of an incomplete team has existed inside and around the team. It’s led to many jokes about the season not starting until [x] player returns or how this team can’t be judged until [x] player returns.
Lakers fall to Sacramento, 120-114

The Lakers finally played a sub-.500 team on Friday and still lost against the Kings 120-114. Amidst more players missing games, a protest bubbling outside the stadium, and a four-game losing streak, Los Angeles found a way to fall apart in the fourth. Battling an illness that made him a...
The Lakers and Warriors aren’t meeting LeBron James and Stephen Curry halfway

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are going to be inextricably linked in NBA history for their years of competition at the sport’s absolute peak. They’e impacted the way the game is played, both on and off the court, in ways that can’t ever be undone. They’ve also done more for their current teams than they’re getting in return.
Lakers take care of business beating Brooklyn to snap losing streak

After a five-game losing streak, the Lakers finally earned a win on Sunday, beating the Brooklyn Nets 116-103. With LeBron James out, the Lakers opted to add Austin Reaves to the starting lineup. He had a great game scoring 19 points against Sacramento on Friday, and Los Angeles was hoping he could help spark a struggling offense. He ended the night with 15.
Lakers among teams interested in trade for Bojan Bogdanovic

Things could have certainly gone better for the Lakers to start this season as Friday’s loss to the Kings has dropped them to a seemingly incomprehensible 2-10 record. After practicing patience this summer and preaching the same message to start the year, the Lakers are facing the very real likelihood that they’ve waited too long to save their season.
Lakers outscore Nets in showdown between two disappointing teams

For one of the few times this season, the Lakers experienced a night of fun and joy on Sunday, beating the Nets 116-103. Impressively, Brooklyn has found a way to have worse vibes than the Lakers this season and looked like a team mailing it in by the fourth quarter.
