Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Thunder: Boston Overcomes Offensive Struggles, Rallies for Seventh-Straight Victory
The Celtics' 126-122 win over the Thunder was a testament to their offensive firepower and resolve. Jayson Tatum, in particular, seemed fatigued from the wear-and-tear of the regular season schedule and logging 41 minutes in Saturday's victory over the Pistons. Tatum still finished with 27 ...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers don’t think they can judge this team until Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant are back
Sometimes the Lakers make it really easy to meme them. In fact, in recent years, it’s been remarkably simple. As the team has battled a number of injuries throughout the last two seasons, the feeling of an incomplete team has existed inside and around the team. It’s led to many jokes about the season not starting until [x] player returns or how this team can’t be judged until [x] player returns.
silverscreenandroll.com
Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant could return to the Lakers vs. Pistons on Friday
The quirk in the Lakers' schedule in the upcoming week could actually serve as a big boost for the team. Following Sunday’s win over the Nets, the Lakers will be off until Friday when they host the Pistons, an odd in-season week-long break. However, a trio of injuries makes...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers fall to Sacramento, 120-114
The Lakers finally played a sub-.500 team on Friday and still lost against the Kings 120-114. Amidst more players missing games, a protest bubbling outside the stadium, and a four-game losing streak, Los Angeles found a way to fall apart in the fourth. Battling an illness that made him a...
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers and Warriors aren’t meeting LeBron James and Stephen Curry halfway
LeBron James and Stephen Curry are going to be inextricably linked in NBA history for their years of competition at the sport’s absolute peak. They’e impacted the way the game is played, both on and off the court, in ways that can’t ever be undone. They’ve also done more for their current teams than they’re getting in return.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers take care of business beating Brooklyn to snap losing streak
After a five-game losing streak, the Lakers finally earned a win on Sunday, beating the Brooklyn Nets 116-103. With LeBron James out, the Lakers opted to add Austin Reaves to the starting lineup. He had a great game scoring 19 points against Sacramento on Friday, and Los Angeles was hoping he could help spark a struggling offense. He ended the night with 15.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers among teams interested in trade for Bojan Bogdanovic
Things could have certainly gone better for the Lakers to start this season as Friday’s loss to the Kings has dropped them to a seemingly incomprehensible 2-10 record. After practicing patience this summer and preaching the same message to start the year, the Lakers are facing the very real likelihood that they’ve waited too long to save their season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers outscore Nets in showdown between two disappointing teams
For one of the few times this season, the Lakers experienced a night of fun and joy on Sunday, beating the Nets 116-103. Impressively, Brooklyn has found a way to have worse vibes than the Lakers this season and looked like a team mailing it in by the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0