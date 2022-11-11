ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public sector is set for massive cuts as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt looks to fill a £50 billion black hole in the UK's finances

By Daily Mail Reporter
 3 days ago

Public spending will be squeezed as Rishi Sunak’s Budget next week slashes funding increases for schools, policing and transport.

To fill the £50 billion-plus black hole in finances, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will cut the planned 3.7 per cent annual increase in public spending after 2025 to as little as one per cent, The Times reported, saving £25 billion a year.

The Home Office, Ministry of Justice, transport and local authorities are likely to be the hardest hit by the plans, which will be formally announced in the Autumn Statement.

The statement is expected to contain up to £60 billion of tax increases and public spending cuts in a bid to stabilise the economy.

Jeremy Hunt will lay out his plans for the economy in the autumn statement next week 
Public spending cuts are expected as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (left) and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) look to fill a £50 billion hole in the UK's finances

Economists have warned that the plans would mean slashing the budgets for unprotected departments to peak austerity levels last seen in 2018.

In his Spring Statement as chancellor, Mr Sunak planned 3.7 per cent public spending growth in the three years after 2025 – two per cent to compensate for inflation, and the rest for real-terms growth.

A Treasury source said the Chancellor’s plans would mean six years of spending restraint, despite the risk of a recession.

They added: ‘There will be tough decisions next week to balance the books and grip inflation, but the Chancellor will always support low-income and vulnerable households.’

