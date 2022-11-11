Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Collision of Up to 6 Vehicles Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes on Coronado Bridge for 2 Hours
All lanes on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge were open Sunday evening after the eastbound lanes was shut down for about two hours until a multi-vehicle collision could be cleared. The California Highway Patrol reported a collision of about six vehicles at 2:19 p.m. Sunday, with one truck on its side....
Oceanside residential condo units damaged in fire
Three units were damaged in a residential condo fire in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a news release.
Eastbound lanes of Coronado Bridge reopened following accident
All eastbound lanes of the Coronado Bridge have reopened, said the City of Coronado in a follow-up tweet around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
City Opens 3 Homeless Shelters As Overnight Temperatures Remain in 40s
Because of inclement weather, the city will open three homeless shelters Sunday for San Diegans in need. The San Diego Housing Commission, in partnership with the city of San Diego, activated the Inclement Weather Shelter Program. The three shelters are:. Father Joe’s Villages Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., for...
33-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on a street in the 3700 block of Ingraham Street. The officials reported that the victim was crossing the road when she was struck by a Honda Civic traveling south.
2 students hit in National City crosswalk
Two students were hurt Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk in National City, authorities said.
10 displaced after mobile home park fire
Ten people are displaced after a fire broke out at a National City mobile home park Saturday morning.
Knife pulled in City Heights altercation, one injured
A disturbance between two drivers Saturday night led to a physical fight involving a weapon, said San Diego Police Department Lt. Ken Impellizeri.
1 driver arrested for DUI in Chula Vista checkpoint
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at an overnight checkpoint in Chula Vista.
chulavistatoday.com
Mobile home fire in National City displaced 10 people
A fire at a mobile home park in National City displaced nine adults and one child early Saturday morning. According to the National City Fire Department, there was an argument between a female resident and her boyfriend outside the mobile home. Another female resident saw that same boyfriend setting a car on fire parked next to the mobile home.
Driver Crashes Into Several Parked Cars
A driver crashed his SUV into several parked cars after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel in the Grant Hill area Friday. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on 28th and K streets, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver told officers he fell asleep and then his...
Body found in La Mesa ID’d
A body found behind a La Mesa business in March has been identified as a missing teenage girl from El Cajon, La Mesa police said Saturday.
Man dies after getting trapped under truck in Mira Mesa crash
A person was killed in Mira Mesa Friday after being hit by a truck and getting pinned under the vehicle, the San Diego Police Department said.
Suspect arrested in Fallbrook hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Fallbrook was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
eastcountymagazine.org
BODY FOUND IN LA MESA IDENTIFIED AS EL CAJON TEEN MISSING SINCE FEBRUARY: REWARD OFFERED FOR INFORMATION
November 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The San Diego Count Medical Examiner has identified a body found on March 13 as that of Cassidy Hopwood, according to El Cajon Police. Hopwood, an El Cajon resident, was reported missing in February. Both La Mesa and El Cajon...
Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes SUV into parked cars
A driver said he fell asleep behind the wheel early Friday morning, causing him to crash his SUV into at least three parked cars in San Diego’s Grant Hill neighborhood.
Valley Roadrunner
Gas thieves hit Valley Center Oil repeatedly
Thieves have imported a method for stealing gasoline into Valley Center that is rampant on the East Coast and Los Angeles. And it’s very likely connected to organized crime. Last week Valley Center Oil released news that it had been hit repeatedly by gasoline thieves. According to the statement...
Driver Arrested at Checkpoint on Suspicion of DUI
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, police said Saturday. The checkpoint in the 300 block of L Street was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday. Of the 1,221 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint,...
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
Missing at-risk man last seen in Vista
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk man.
Comments / 0