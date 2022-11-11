ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mobile home fire in National City displaced 10 people

A fire at a mobile home park in National City displaced nine adults and one child early Saturday morning. According to the National City Fire Department, there was an argument between a female resident and her boyfriend outside the mobile home. Another female resident saw that same boyfriend setting a car on fire parked next to the mobile home.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Crashes Into Several Parked Cars

A driver crashed his SUV into several parked cars after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel in the Grant Hill area Friday. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on 28th and K streets, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver told officers he fell asleep and then his...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Gas thieves hit Valley Center Oil repeatedly

Thieves have imported a method for stealing gasoline into Valley Center that is rampant on the East Coast and Los Angeles. And it’s very likely connected to organized crime. Last week Valley Center Oil released news that it had been hit repeatedly by gasoline thieves. According to the statement...
VALLEY CENTER, CA

