ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County DA's Office encourages the public to report suspected fraud

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office encourages the public to report fraud during International Fraud Awareness Week by promoting awareness and education. Fraud is the second-largest economic crime in the United States. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan partnered with the California Department of Insurance to shed light on the nation’s second-largest economic crime, costing Californians about $15 billion annually.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County's Burn Permit Suspension Lifted

Cal Fire has lifted its burn permit suspension in San Diego County today, effective at 8 a.m. San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Meacham said those possessing current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents possessing current...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Teenager fatally stabbed in Chula Vista house party Saturday morning

A 17-year-old teenager is confirmed dead following a fight at a party in Chula Vista. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday after an altercation at the house party eventually led to the fatal stabbing that left one dead and two seriously wounded. According to the Chula Vista...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Driver Arrested at Checkpoint On Suspicion of DUI

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista,. The checkpoint in the 300 block of L Street was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday. Of the 1,221 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 403 vehicles were...
CHULA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy