USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
San Diego Crime Stoppers offer $1K reward for information leading to an arrest in a Chula Vista house party murder
San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering an award of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy during a Chula Vista house party. Dispatchers received several 9-1-1 calls before 1 a.m. from a female saying someone had been stabbed and that...
Late Simon Silva maintains slim lead over opponent Dan Smith in race for Chula Vista City Attorney
Deceased Chula Vista City Attorney candidate Simon Silva maintains a slim lead over opponent Dan Smith, according to the most recent update from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Silva, who unexpectedly succumbed to Cancer in late September, maintains a 301-vote lead over Smith. Silva’s name remained on the...
San Diego County DA's Office encourages the public to report suspected fraud
The San Diego County District Attorney’s office encourages the public to report fraud during International Fraud Awareness Week by promoting awareness and education. Fraud is the second-largest economic crime in the United States. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan partnered with the California Department of Insurance to shed light on the nation’s second-largest economic crime, costing Californians about $15 billion annually.
San Diego County's Burn Permit Suspension Lifted
Cal Fire has lifted its burn permit suspension in San Diego County today, effective at 8 a.m. San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Meacham said those possessing current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents possessing current...
YMCA Staffers To Begin 125-Mile Walk To Increase Awareness of Homeless Youth
Two YMCA staff members will begin a five-day, 125- mile walk from Long Beach to the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego today in an attempt to increase awareness of the experiences of runaway and homeless youth. The second annual "Solidarity Journey'' by Justin Lipford and David Baker coincides with National...
Teenager fatally stabbed in Chula Vista house party Saturday morning
A 17-year-old teenager is confirmed dead following a fight at a party in Chula Vista. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday after an altercation at the house party eventually led to the fatal stabbing that left one dead and two seriously wounded. According to the Chula Vista...
Driver Arrested at Checkpoint On Suspicion of DUI
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista,. The checkpoint in the 300 block of L Street was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday. Of the 1,221 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 403 vehicles were...
