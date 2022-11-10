Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
48,000 UC academic workers poised to strike, including at UCSD, affecting classes, labs and research
Four union bargaining units representing teaching assistants, postdoctoral scholars, academic and graduate student researchers, tutors, fellows and others are set to picket Monday, Nov. 14, at all 10 UC campuses.
chulavistatoday.com
Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony
The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
San Diego philanthropist pledges $35 million to assist the homeless
Ernest Rady made pledged to give most of his million-dollar fortune away, and the San Diego entrepreneur is keeping this promise. This month Ernest and his wife, Evelyn Rady, pledged $35 million to endow programs for people experiencing homelessness at the existing Rady Residence and the planned Rady Center.
11 La Jolla scientists named among the world's best female researchers
The list compiled by Research.com includes everyone from an expert on sleep disorders to a scientist who modifies plants to help them capture and store carbon.
chulavistatoday.com
USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
News 8 KFMB
Rock Church Food Distributions in San Diego
These distributions are free and open to community members that need some extra help. Visit: sdrock.com/provisions.
San Diego realtor group receives major award at national gathering
The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors announced Friday that it received an award from the National Association of Realtors.
San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in San Diego throughout November!
Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
nomadlawyer.org
Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
wufe967.com
California hospitals using overflow tents for rising number of flu patients
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that overflow tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San...
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
Chula Vista, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Chula Vista, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The La Costa Canyon High School football team will have a game with Mater Dei Catholic High School on November 11, 2022, 18:30:00.
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
Veterans honored during parade in Escondido
Hundreds participated in a Veterans Day parade in North County Friday to honor those who have served.
Deceased candidate strengthens lead in Chula Vista city attorney race
The late Simon Silva, who passed away from cancer unexpectedly in September, is leading opponent Dan Smith in the race for Chula Vista city attorney.
Topgolf announces plans to open 2 San Diego locations
Topgolf on Thursday announced proposed locations in Sorrento Valley and San Diego's East Harbor Island.
KPBS
1,000 turkey giveaway and health fair set for Nov. 12
Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and on Saturday, 1,000 turkeys will be given away at the 79th Assembly District Annual Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair. The turkeys will be distributed at the Jackie Robinson YMCA starting at 10 a.m, courtesy of The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
KPBS
San Diegans approve Measure H
More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
sandiegomagazine.com
9 Things To Do in San Diego: Nov. 10-13
Boasting dozens of events pairing cuisine from acclaimed San Diego chefs and spirits from several domestic and international wineries, the San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival returns. The day features a variety of events including Friday’s Grand Decant featuring renowned winemakers sommeliers, Saturday’s Grand Tasting, a massive foodie party, and Sunday’s Grand Fiesta, which will feature the best of Mexican wine, spirits and cuisine. Guests can buy tickets to individual events such as Friday’s prime rib dinner with Bob the Butcher at Ranch 45 or a general admission pass for all of Saturday and Sunday’s events. | Citywide.
