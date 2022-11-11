ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

A death investigation is underway in Winston-Salem

A death investigation in Winston-Salem is underway after officers found skeletal remains Saturday afternoon. Winston-Salem Police Officers found the remains off of 800 Buxton St. The Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene and began the investigation, the investigation is active and ongoing. The CID unit will also be working...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Super-S-Mart robbed at Gunpoint in Greensboro

Greensboro — Greensboro Police are looking for a man who robbed a local business at gunpoint Saturday night. Greensboro Police arrived at Super-S- Mart 2612 E Bessemer St. around 5:00 Saturday night. According to police, the man entered the store with a handgun a took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.
GREENSBORO, NC
Fatal shooting in Greensboro leaves one person dead

Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived to Pearson St., and Ross Ave in reference to a shooting around 8:30 Friday night. When police arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Nicholas Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin later died...
GREENSBORO, NC

