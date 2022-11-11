Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: Northern Colorado finds success in all three phases, closes
The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) defeated Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 21-20, on Saturday for its senior day matchup. Even with the score and some mistakes, UNC put on its best overall performance all season. Players in all three phases made big plays and responded when it mattered most.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado volleyball defeats Weber State in five sets on senior night
UNC (17-8, 11-3 Big Sky) defeated the Wildcats (16-9, 10-4 Big Sky) in five sets, breaking the tie for first place in the conference (25-11, 25-17, 23-25, 18-25, 21-19). Additionally, it was a rematch of the last three league tournament title contests and extended the Bears’ win streak to nine.
Fort Morgan Times
Border War another one that got away from CSU
Over the years, the annual Border War between Colorado State and Wyoming has had its share of memorable games, with their share of jubilation and heartbreak. Saturday’s game was another that could have gone either way. Wyoming left Canvas Stadium with a 14-13 victory, but it left the Rams asking themselves many “what if” questions.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC earns second Big Sky Special Teams weekly award after 4-year drought
A University of Northern Colorado football player earned the Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week nod for the second time this season. Sophomore kicker/punter Devin Bale received the distinction, the league announced Monday, after his stellar performance in the Bears’ 21-20 senior day win over Northern Arizona.
Fort Morgan Times
What the Bears said after Northern Colorado win over Northern Arizona
The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) beat Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 21-20, on senior day. It was the team’s most balanced performance of the season, with players in all three phases recording significant plays en route to the victory. Here is what UNC coach...
KDVR.com
Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race
The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football: Bernard’s story comes full circle on senior day
That’s the final line of senior Glenn Bernard Jr.’s commitment tweet when he signed with the University of Northern Colorado football program. Bernard Jr. considers LaPlace, Louisiana, as his hometown. He spent most of his childhood there – you can hear it in his voice – and his father remains in the area. Colorado, however, means more to him than most people know.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado men’s basketball spoils Texas A&M Commerce’s upset bid
When University of Northern Colorado freshman Caleb Shaw leapt up for a rebound with 31 seconds left in the game Friday night, dominating the glass, the fans in Bank of Colorado Area erupted. That board prevented Texas A&M-Commerce from attempting a put-back to tie the game. UNC coach Steve Smiley...
Fort Morgan Times
Keeler: CSU Rams are kind of team only Nathaniel Hackett could love right now. Red zone trips feel like comedy. Only nobody’s laughing.
FORT COLLINS — CSU leaves points on the field as if they’re tax write-offs. When the Rams aren’t busy torturing their own, they’re making Nathaniel Hackett look like Bill Walsh in the red zone. “We haven’t been good enough and mature enough and haven’t coached well...
Fort Morgan Times
‘A fabulous win’: UNC football beats NAU, 21-20, after 2-point conversion
Senior tight end Max Pierce wiped tears from his eyes after the University of Northern Colorado’s (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) win over Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) on Saturday. The Bears trailed the Lumberjacks by one touchdown with less than a minute to go. Pierce dropped a potential...
csurams.com
Rams Receive At-Large Bids to NCAA Championship
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the first time since the 2004 season, both Colorado State cross country teams will make their return to the NCAA Championships next weekend in Stillwater, Okla., both earning at-large bids on Saturday. "Really excited to have both teams officially into the national meet," said...
KDVR.com
A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions
FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
1037theriver.com
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
94-year-old former Army nurse among oldest women veterans
CBS News Colorado continues to honor those who've served this Veterans Day weekend and tonight, we're hearing from a 94-year-old Aurora veteran who earned a number of distinctions. She stopped short of becoming a colonel because she didn't want to leave Colorado.Vera Shoemaker — also known as "Shoey" — served 24 years as a nurse in the U.S. Army.She says serving in Vietnam was her most challenging experience, because so many men were killed.But she also made close friends there, even bringing home a dog who was her companion for 18 years.Home in Colorado, Shoey went on to have a long career in real estate in Aurora.Even now, she still bowls every week and participates in a military tournament in Las Vegas."To serve my country, it made me feel worthwhile. I was doing something worthwhile," she said. "The United States of America is the greatest country in the world. That we have freedom of speech, freedom to travel, freedom to do what we want."Now approaching the age of 95, Shoemaker is among the oldest living women veterans.
The End of An Era: UNC’s Largest and Oldest Tree Gets Chopped
November 9 marked the end of an era at the University of Northern Colorado when the long-standing champion Silver Maple tree was permanently removed from campus. The majestic state champion tree was considered a UNC landmark and had been a staple on the Greeley campus for nearly 122 years. Prior to its removal, it was the oldest and largest tree on the university's grounds.
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
1 dead, another hospitalized in south Denver crash
One person is dead and another is in the hospital following an early morning car crash that occurred in south Denver on Sunday.
Comments / 0