Texas State

Boston

Elizabeth Warren touts Biden, offers Dems advice in NYT op-ed

"The 2022 midterms proved that Democrats can beat Republican extremism. Instead of capitulating to election deniers, we should keep fighting for working families." Although the midterm election cycle is drawing to a close, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is wasting no time as she tries to steer Democrats into the future and bolster support for President Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Defense & National Security — Biden calls out China’s ‘aggressive’ Taiwan posture

In a closely watched bilateral meeting on the world stage, President Biden voiced objections to what the White House called Beijing’s “aggressive” actions on Taiwan while telling Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. policy toward the democratic island has not changed. We’ll share details of the meeting, plus former President Trump’s latest move to try to shield records from…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — How expanded GOP power will shift cyber agenda

Experts weigh in on how Congress’ cyber agenda will change next year with the GOP seeing expanded power in the House and Democrats keeping the Senate. Meanwhile, Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off about 10,000 workers this week, and Elon Musk said Twitter Blue may soon return.  This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you…
FLORIDA STATE

