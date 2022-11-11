ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Men's Health

These Neurodivergent Actors Are Bringing Hollywood Up to Speed

Sixty-one million Americans—one in four of us!—live with some form of what’s usually called a disability. Men's Health talked to nine people who show that the things that might have once held them back have only unleashed their potential. Read more here. ACTORS ZACK GOTTSAGEN AND TOMMY...

Comments / 0

Community Policy