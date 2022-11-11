ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.

I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
ORLANDO, FL
Toni Koraza

The Most Affordable Cities in Florida

Florida has plenty to offer. It's famous for its sand beaches, stunning nature, and business-pro climate. However, finding a budget-friendly home here can be tough. The influx of newcomers, global tensions, and high inflation has raised the cost of living to a dangerous high.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole

Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
SANFORD, FL
995qyk.com

Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator

Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
FLORIDA STATE

