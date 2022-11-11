Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday
Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching our next wintry system
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a cold morning in Kentucky with pesky clouds that can’t seem to give us a break. This could bring an isolated flurry to some before we get that sunshine. Let’s get to it! Throughout the morning temps will stay...
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
wdrb.com
Snow totals and pictures from across the area
A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
Tri-State snowfall totals from Nov. 12's first accumulating snow of the season
Here is a list of the snow totals that we have received from Saturday's snowfall. We would love to get your reports as well!
kyweathercenter.com
Heavy Rain Before Saturday Snow
Good Friday to one and all. Heavy rain is blasting across central and eastern Kentucky today as the remnants from Nicole impact the region. Behind this comes a quick transition to wintertime as we may put some snow on the ground for a time Saturday. Before we get to the...
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
wdrb.com
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
wdrb.com
Lighting maintenance to close lanes on Sherman Minton bridge Monday and Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures are scheduled Monday and Tuesday on the Sherman Minton Bridge while crews perform light maintenance. According to a news release from the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the left lane of Interstate 64 eastbound, west of the Interstate 265 interchange, closed around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m.
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
Fireball 'Brighter Than Full Moon' Blazes Across Kentucky Sky
NASA Meteor Watch said the fireball was "brighter than the full moon."
wdrb.com
Indiana hands out first-ever lifetime hunting suspension to West Lafayette man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana issued its first-ever lifetime hunting suspension for a West Lafayette man. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension, along with home detention, probation and payment of replacement fees stemming from an investigation by Indiana Department of Natural Resources, according to a news release. Pusey was sentenced in Warren County Court on Thursday.
wdrb.com
Numerous crashes reported as snow hits Louisville area, drivers asked to take precaution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MetroSafe reported several crashes in the Louisville area as a mix of rain and snow hit on Saturday morning. Lanes were blocked in both directions on Interstate 265 at just past I-64 in Jefferson County due to a crash. Those lanes have since been cleared for traffic.
KTLO
Area firefighters leave to work wildfires in Kentucky
Two area men have been selected to a crew of wildland firefighters with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. The crew left Thursday to work wildfires in Kentucky where many areas have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
wdrb.com
Maker's Mark releases 2 new bourbons based on barrel rotation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark has unveiled its latest releases in its Wood Finishing Series. The newly-released bourbons are called BRT-01 & BRT-02. In keeping with tradition, the newest releases showcase another intentional choice within the Maker’s Mark bourbon-making process – barrel rotation. That's why they're called...
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
wdrb.com
'Significant flooding' temporarily closes Louisville health department headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The main location of the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness (LMPHW) on East Gray Street is temporarily closed due to "significant flooding inside the building." Officials said in a news release on Monday that the building would be closed "until further notice." "Employees were...
WKRN
Serious bus crash reported in East Kentucky
Officer shot in foot during struggle with suspect, …. A Metro police officer is hurt after a shooting in Madison. University of Virginia shooting victim has Tennessee …. University of Virginia shooting victim has Tennessee ties. Police provide update after officer shot in foot. Police provide update after officer shot...
