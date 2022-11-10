Daniel Snyder investigations, explained: What to know about D.C. attorney general's lawsuit against Commanders owner, NFL

Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is 49ers vs. Chargers on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 10
It's been a dream start to Justin Herbert's career, but the third-year passer hasn't exactly reached the highs of his first two seasons just yet; some of that is due to inconsistency, some has been coaching, but a lot has been due to injury. Still, the Chargers sit at 5-3 and within a game of the division lead entering Week 10.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Astros fire James Click? 'Airing of grievances' leads to Houston GM's shock departure one week after World Series win
A week after winning their second World Series title, the Astros are making major changes to their front office. James Click, the architect of Houston's championship-winning roster, is stepping away, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. He reportedly rejected a one-year contract extension. Click's departure is a shock, particularly for an organization...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Vikings vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 10 game
Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs made history together in Minnesota. Now, for the first time, they prepare to take on their former team in Week 10. The two main characters of the legendary 2018 "Minneapolis Miracle" are set to take on their old teammates as the Bills welcome the Vikings to Buffalo.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Washington and Oregon are both wearing home uniforms in Autzen Stadium
When people talk about home and homes in college football, it isn't usually in relation to the jersey matchup. Washington and Oregon bucked that trend Saturday in Eugene, with both sides wearing their home jerseys instead of Oregon wearing their home colors and Washington wearing their traditional road whites. The...
ng-sportingnews.com
CBS affiliate cuts away from ending of Alabama-Ole Miss to show 'Funny You Should Ask'
No. 9 Alabama once again was involved in a down-to-the-wire game Saturday, this time against No. 11 Ole Miss in a pivotal SEC West matchup. The game went to the final minute, with the Crimson Tide nursing a 30-24 lead and needing a defensive stand against Lane Kiffin's high-powered offense. The Rebels drove down to the Alabama 20, but a Jaxson Dart pass on fourth-and-16 fell incomplete in the end zone.
ng-sportingnews.com
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Texans chased by Raiders, Bears and others for No. 1 pick
Everything's bigger in Texas. Especially the losses this time of year. No one was mistaking the Texans for a playoff contender entering the 2022 season, but it was also difficult to envision a world in which they would somehow be worse than their 4-13 record in 2021. But, the Texans...
ng-sportingnews.com
Justin Jefferson makes one of NFL's greatest catches to help spark Vikings' OT win vs. Bills
Justin Jefferson single-handedly kept the Vikings alive in their Week 10 game against the Bills. The Vikings were facing a fourth-and-18 at the two-minute warning, trailing 27-23, when Jefferson made his big play. Kirk Cousins heaved a pass toward him, and it looked as if defensive back Cam Lewis would be able to intercept it.
