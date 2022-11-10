Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz ordered by WBC: Explaining eliminator fights and how next fight sets ups potential Tyson Fury clash

Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
George Foreman ranks the four heaviest punchers of all time including Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis
LEGENDARY former boxer George Foreman has revealed his four heaviest punchers of all-time... and has not included himself. The two-time heavyweight champion, 73, was asked about his opinions on the hardest punchers to ever grace the ring. And with great humility, Big George omitted himself from the running. Asked to...
Crawford Fires Back At Critics: “I Haven't Seen Anybody Jumping To Fight Terence Crawford”
When is it enough? An open-ended question Terence Crawford often finds himself asking the boxing community. Throughout the entirety of the newly turned 35-year-old’s career, he’s made it look incredibly easy in the squared circle. But despite nabbing world titles in three separate weight divisions, including an undisputed run at 140 pounds, the current welterweight WBO belt holder repeatedly finds himself under immense scrutiny.
Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya by TKO to claim UFC title
NEW YORK -- Alex Pereira had Israel Adesanya's number in kickboxing. And he has it in MMA too. Pereira, the only man to ever knock out Adesanya, stopped him again via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second of the fifth and final round Saturday night in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. With the victory, Pereira won the UFC middleweight title in just his fourth fight with the promotion. Adesanya had been the champion since 2019.
Floyd Mayweather’s huge weight disadvantage makes no difference
Floyd Mayweather is out-weighed by over twenty pounds by his YouTuber opponent Deji as the pair ready to battle on Sunday. But that disadvantage in Dubai won’t make the slightest difference to the result. If Floyd Mayweather wants to knock Deji out, he will. If Floyd Mayweather wants Deji...
Michael Irvin Says Herschel Walker Once Claimed He’d Beat Mike Tyson in a Fight
In case you haven’t learned by now, Herschel Walker is a pretty confident individual. And if you needed a reminder, former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin talked about how the former Heisman Trophy winner once believed he could beat boxer Mike Tyson in a fight. Irvin recently joined FOX...
Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira
UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
What channel is Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji on tonight? How to watch, buy 2022 exhibition boxing fight
Deji, the brother of fellow YouTube star KSI, finally won his first boxing bout in August when he knocked out Fousey in his fourth attempt at a win. With momentum on his side, the YouTuber is ready to face the ultimate challenge in Floyd Mayweather. Deji and Mayweather will fight...
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Natasha Jonas defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles
Natasha Jonas defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles. Jonas is one of the most remarkable stories in British boxing this year. At the start of 2022 she was in danger of drifting out of contention. In the months leading up to this fight she unified both the WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles, three divisions above her natural weight.
UFC 281 Results: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 main card features a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (28-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera live fight updates, results and highlights as Jonas becomes three-belt champion
Ricky Hatton will make an emotional return to the Manchester Arena when he faces Mexican boxing great Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition contest on Saturday. Former two-weight world champion Hatton thrilled the masses at his hometown venue throughout the first decade of this century and, at 44, he is returning alongside Barrera in a bout to help raise funds and awareness for mental health causes.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing exhibition
When Floyd Mayweather fights, regardless of the situation, people tune in in droves to watch him. The same applies in exhibition bouts. Mayweather’s next fight will feature a different audience compared to what he is used to, as he will fight YouTuber Deji in an exhibition on November 13.
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
Possible date for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr scrapped
One potential date for the Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. WBC heavyweight title eliminator is no longer secured by Premier Boxing Champions. World Boxing News reported last month that Wilder vs Ruiz Jr. is on the cards for Las Vegas in the first half of 2023. Both men had...
Eddie Hearn aims to kill fans’ chances of Fury vs Usyk undisputed
Work has begun to scupper any chances of fans seeing the undisputed heavyweight title on the line in the coming months. It’s no secret that talks are ongoing behind the scenes for Tyson Fury to put his WBC championship up against Oleksandr Usyk’s other three titles. However, after...
Joanna Jędrzejczyk Explains Why She Would Want A ‘Last Dance’ In The UFC
Joanna Jędrzejczyk explains her reason for retirement and if she would consider a comeback. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk will go down as one of the best female fighters in UFC history. She decided to leave the sport earlier this year and has been keeping busy in her retirement. She showed up during the UFC 281 fight week to speak to the media about what she has been up to and about her legendary career. While there she expressed her gratitude for the UFC and shared why there could be a slim chance of her wanting another fight.
