San Diego Business Journal
San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders
It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
chulavistatoday.com
USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
No Room to Rest — Series Part 1: La Jolla meeting on homelessness illustrates urgency of a 'wicked problem'
This new La Jolla Light series looks at homelessness in La Jolla, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
San Diego realtor group receives major award at national gathering
The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors announced Friday that it received an award from the National Association of Realtors.
San Diego will likely see rent hikes in next two years, USC study finds
Renting an apartment in San Diego county will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
48,000 UC academic workers poised to strike, including at UCSD, affecting classes, labs and research
Four union bargaining units representing teaching assistants, postdoctoral scholars, academic and graduate student researchers, tutors, fellows and others are set to picket Monday, Nov. 14, at all 10 UC campuses.
localemagazine.com
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
San Diego budget troubles loom as pandemic aid dries up, pension costs rise and state mandates kick in
The city is facing more than $360 million in deficits over the next five years, despite annual revenue projected to surpass $2 billion for the first time.
Walk takes over De Anza Cove to raise awareness about homelessness in San Diego
This Homeless Awareness Month Homeaid in San Diego is working to end homelessness in our community.
UCSD, Other UC Campuses, Brace for Strike by Student Employees, Researchers
Thousands of researchers and student employees at the 10 University of California campuses are planning to go on strike at 8 a.m. Monday in an effort to secure improved pay and working conditions. UC officials are in contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers regarding four separate academic bargaining units,...
Nearly 48K UC system grad students, employees expected to strike
Up to 48,000 employees in the statewide University of California system are expected to go on strike beginning Monday morning.
KPBS
Styrofoam could be on its way out in San Diego
Initially brought to the council in 2019, the proposal was delayed for years by litigation brought forward by local restaurant groups and container manufacturers. If enacted, the proposal would take effect on April 1, 2023. The ban would also include a number of delays and hardship exclusions to lessen the...
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
gcsummit.com
Homelessness In Our Hometown
It is no secret that homelessness has become a significant issue spanning all of San Diego County. Data the San Diego Regional Task Force recently released on homelessness showed in September that 1,368 people had become homeless, the fourth-highest in the past 12 months. Only 789 ended up finding housing, which was the third-lowest in the past year.
USC Study: Apartment Rents Will Rise Faster Over Next 2 Years in San Diego Than in LA, OC
Renting an apartment in San Diego county will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. San Diego is projected to have a rent increase of $250 by October 2024, outpacing Los Angeles and Orange counties, which...
KMJ
California hospitals erect tents to cope with rise in flu
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical...
San Diego Humane Society’s emergency response team rescues horse
A horse was rescued by the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team in Escondido on Saturday, said a spokesperson for the organization.
San Diego County dubbed 'ground zero' for fentanyl smuggling due to proximity to U.S.-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO — Fentanyl cases are on the rise throughout San Diego County, and the amount of people seeking help is also up. Mayor Todd Gloria announced his efforts to make the fentanyl crisis the top priority for his office. In the first six months of 2022, San Diego...
Topgolf is coming to San Diego County, company announces plans for 2 locations
SAN DIEGO — San Diego: the wait is over. The modern, golf entertainment company Topgolf has announced plans for two San Diego County locations. Topgolf is beginning plans to bring its popular golf experience to Sorrento Valley and East Harbor Island, the company announced. "We've wanted to bring the...
