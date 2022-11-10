Army veteran Miguel Dominic urges people to attend Saturday's Veterans Day Parade

POCATELLO — A local veteran is urging people to get out on Saturday and watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years.

Miguel Dominic, a Pocatello resident, served in the Army with the 193rd Infantry Brigade. He is one of the veterans set to walk in the parade. He encouraged the community to attend the parade to support veterans.

"Since they haven't had a parade in 80 years, I think it's a great way for the community to support our veterans," he said.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at South First Avenue and East Center Street. It will go by Caldwell Park where Paul Anderson will act as announcer, and it will end in the east parking lot of Idaho State University's Reed Gym.

Dominic, who was deployed to Iraq from November 2004 to November 2005, said he decided to join the military after seeing an ad on television encouraging people to join.

"When I watched the commercial, I saw the opportunity to do something that was better than myself and serve my country," he said.

Dominic said he was also inspired to join the military after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

"I wanted to do my part," he said.

During his time in the Army, Dominic was awarded the Purple Heart and the Combat Action Badge. He received the Purple Heart after being hit by an improvised explosive device. He said he was unconscious for 40 minutes after that experience and had to be life-flighted out of the area.

"I was awarded the Purple Heart in June of 2008 at the National Guard Armory in Pocatello," he said.

Dominic encourages young people who are considering joining the military to give back to their country.

"If they have a longing to serve something greater than themselves, they should do it," he said. "It's a way to give back to their country. That's my best advice."

Dominic currently works as the historian for the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello. He has even written a book on the history of the building titled "Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association: Lest We Forget" that is available for purchase on Amazon.

"I maintain the history of the Veterans Memorial Building," he said.

One recent event at the Veterans Memorial Building that Dominic helped organize was the 9/11 memorial ceremony and the construction of the miniature replicas of the Twin Towers that were on display during the commemoration.