Michigan State football unveils patriotic helmets for military appreciation game vs. Rutgers [Video]

What did Michigan State coaches reportedly tell their players to do Blake Corum?The investigation has been completed and handed over. There is no question about it that the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has grown more and more heated in recent years. Tension has risen to a whole new level among the two fan bases, and that tension, as we saw on Oct. 29, has also grown stronger and stronger between the players and coaches. Unfortunately, it came to multiple Spartan players assaulting a pair of Wolverine players in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms following Michigan’s dominating win over MSU. Now, according to witnesses, MSU coaches told their players to try and end Wolverines’ RB Blake Corum‘s career.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO