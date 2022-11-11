Michigan State football unveils patriotic helmets for military appreciation game vs. Rutgers [Video]

Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State Spartans Land 4-star LB recruit Brown
Tuck still comin’, at least on the recruiting trail. After visiting Michigan State during their win against Rutgers, four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, tweeted out his commitment to coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans. Who is Jayvant Brown?. Brown is the No....
detroitsportsnation.com
Photos show Michigan State fans giving up on football team
After coming out of nowhere in 2021 and winning 11 games, Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans have been a disaster so far in 2022 as they are 4-5 through their first nine games of the season. The Spartans are currently hosting Rutgers at Spartan Stadium, and as you can see in the photos below, MSU fans are giving up on their team. Take a look at these photos of Spartan Stadium at the time of kickoff. So much for ‘Tuck Comin!’
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State coaches reportedly told players to end Blake Corum’s career
What did Michigan State coaches reportedly tell their players to do Blake Corum?The investigation has been completed and handed over. There is no question about it that the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has grown more and more heated in recent years. Tension has risen to a whole new level among the two fan bases, and that tension, as we saw on Oct. 29, has also grown stronger and stronger between the players and coaches. Unfortunately, it came to multiple Spartan players assaulting a pair of Wolverine players in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms following Michigan’s dominating win over MSU. Now, according to witnesses, MSU coaches told their players to try and end Wolverines’ RB Blake Corum‘s career.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Nothing left to lose and high character
EAST LANSING – Make that two straight victories for Michigan State. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 at home against Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) on Saturday to move to .500 on the season. They now need to win one of the last two games in the regular season to become bowl eligible.
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker addresses Michigan State's hot start to November
Mel Tucker is keeping Michigan State’s postseason bowl hypes alive after a 27-21 home win over Rutgers in Week 11. After starting the season 2-0, Michigan State lost 4 consecutive games to enter November with an overall record of 3-5. After the game, coach Tucker talked about his team’s...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football will be without 2 key players vs. Nebraska
The Michigan football team will look to move to 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at the Big House. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Wolverines have their sights set on another title in 2022, but in order to do so, they will have to continue to improve as their matchup against Ohio State is just two weeks away. According to reports, Michigan will be without a pair of key players against the Cornhuskers.
Five Takeaways: Michigan State drops a heart-breaker to No. 2 Gonzaga
Michigan State traveled to San Diego this weekend for a matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic. The Spartans were the tougher, more physical team through the first 23 minutes of play, building a 12-point lead over the second-ranked team in the nation. However, foul trouble and poor free throw shooting prevented MSU from putting the Bulldogs away, and the Zags battled back for a 64-63 victory over the Spartans.
detroitsportsnation.com
Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]
How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Jarace Walker, Michigan State, Murphy’s Law is hitting UConn
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lansing, MI
The city of Lansing in Ingham County, Michigan, is home to the historic State Capitol Building and Michigan State University. Named after Lansing, New York, the population as of the 2020 census was 112,644, making it the sixth largest city in the Great Lake State. After being chosen as the...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
WILX-TV
Lansing firefighters respond to a building fire near Larch St. and E. Michigan Ave.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday morning around 6:58 a.m. Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company between the intersections of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue, near Jackson Field. Background: Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets. The cause of the fire...
