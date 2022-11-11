Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
chambanamoms.com
Holiday Season Parades in and around Champaign-Urbana
Holiday parades for families in Champaign-Urbana and beyond. We have all the Christmas and holiday season parades that kids will love. We’ve put together a list of all the Christmas holiday parades in Champaign-Urbana and beyond for your convenience, in case you’d like to visit one or more parades this season.
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
Herald & Review
Burial service to honor Effingham County sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack
EFFINGHAM — When jobs were scarce during the Great Depression, Keith Tipsword enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1936 for the opportunities of employment and seeing the world. Tipsword's service took him far from his Effingham County home, but he kept in contact with his family by regularly writing letters. In an October 1941 letter, the 27-year-old said he hoped to be home for Christmas. Tipsword did not get to fulfill that wish, as he was among 106 crewmen aboard the battleship USS West Virginia who died Dec. 7, 1941 when Japanese forces attacked Naval Station Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
newschannel20.com
Family displaced after Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A family has been displaced after a residential fire on Sunday. The Champaign Fire Department responded around 11 p.m. to the house fire in the 1400 Block of West Bradley Avenue. The first units on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the rear of...
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
newschannel20.com
Warming centers in Springfield locations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here are all the locations for the warming centers in Springfield:. Municipal Center East 800 E. Monroe Springfield, IL 62701. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Municipal Center West 300 S. Seventh...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for November 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Herald & Review
City of Praise event urges Decatur-area men to invest time in kids
DECATUR – Shemuel Sanders and Antwane McClelland share a bond forged on experiences no parent wants to undergo: Both lost children to gun violence on the streets. Sanders' daughter died two years ago. McClelland has lost two sons in the last 13 months. “We want to see our youth...
wmay.com
Springfield Smashes A Ton Of Pumpkins
Springfield’s annual pumpkin disposal effort has turned out to be a smashing success. The city says more than 2,000 pounds of pumpkins were smashed during last weekend’s post-Halloween event downtown. The pumpkin debris is being turned into compost. If you still have leftover pumpkins to dispose of, the...
WAND TV
Trial is underway against man accused of shooting, killing Decatur man
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The trial is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Monday afternoon the State called it's first witnesses. One of those, a Decatur man who was...
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
Herald & Review
Decatur man gambles with life sentence if he loses murder trial
DECATUR — Talmel T. Wilson Jr., a Decatur man who insists he is innocent, is gambling his freedom on a murder trial that could see him sentenced to stay in prison until he dies. The trial of Wilson, 21, got underway Monday with jury selection in Macon County Circuit...
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
‘I had to go;’ Ludlow veteran recalls service after 9/11
LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) — Derek Fitzpatrick comes from a long line of military service, and after graduating high school, he knew it was his turn to step up and serve. Even if that meant putting his life at risk. He served in the Army and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008. It’s been 14 years, […]
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
Herald & Review
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Herald & Review
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
