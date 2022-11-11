ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth Are Reportedly Living 'Separate Lives'—Sad!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nbJl_0j6gamV700
Splash News

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth have reportedly been living “separate lives” as friends are growing increasingly more concerned about the future of their relationship. The couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary (wow, has it really been that long?!) but those close to them reportedly fear that they are drifting apart due to their very different lifestyles!

Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth Live ‘Separate Lives’

The 46-year-old Big Little Lies actress reportedly has a very busy schedule filled with both work and family commitments, while the 52-year-old Hollywood talent agent, according to a source who spoke to RadarOnline, “prefers a quieter existence,” and to remain out of the spotlight, which is why we don’t see them make as many red carpet appearances together as we would like. The insider claimed that Toth “likes to escape the noise,” adding, “The hecticness that surrounds Reese is a lot and sometimes too much to handle.” Yikes!

“Jim is hardly ever with her and it wasn’t always like that,” the source added. “Friends are worried that they’ve stopped putting the work in,” they continued, before going on to say that they can sometimes go days without talking, and when they do, it’s “usually about their son,” in reference to ten-year-old son Tennessee James Toth. A second source said that if the Oscar-winning actress does “free up time for him” in her busy schedule, “he disappears off to hang with his buddies.” They added: “There have definitely been – and are – issues in their marriage.”

Previous Hints Of Trouble In Paradise

This news might not come as a huge shock to those who know Reese and Jim, as there has reportedly been trouble in paradise for quite some time. Back in June, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly that the couple were living separate lives, but were putting on brave faces for the sake of their son. But even when they *were* together, they weren’t “very affectionate with each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWmNb_0j6gamV700

"They present as very cold and business-like," the source continued. "The passion is non-existent and they are living very separate lives. They’re a business partnership as much as a couple, and that’s why they’re so careful about their image right now." The source added that Reese's obsession with perfectionism hasn’t helped either. "She expects the best from everyone around her," they added. "It’s made her rich and famous. And people do take her seriously, but it can be exhausting to be around Jim."

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Just Wore A Super-Short Mini Dress On The 'Tonight Show'—Her Legs Look Incredible!

The source also added that the Little Fires Everywhere star may not have been in a hurry to end things with Jim because of how great he is as a father, and also how he allegedly helps to improve her image. "Jim is a very hands-on dad to their son, and that’s really allowed Reese to take Hello Sunshine to the next level," the insider shared, in reference to Reese's production company. "Plus, Jim makes Reese more likable. People can relax around him, which has never really been the case when it’s just Reese on her own. She can be incredibly sharp and intimidating – and Jim softens her edges a lot."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3259No_0j6gamV700

Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth Relationship Timeline

Reese and Jim met at a mutual friend's house at the beginning of 2010, shortly after breaking up with Jake Gyllenhaal, and got engaged to him less than a year later. They tied the knot in 2011 at Reese's ranch in Ojai, California and had their first child together in September 2012. (Reese also has two children with first husband Ryan Phillipe – 23-year-old daughter Ava and 19-year-old son Deacon. Reese and Ryan got married in 1999 and finalized their divorce in 2008.)

Reese Credits Jim For Hello Sunshine

Although the pair have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, there were a few standout moments during their marriage. In 2016, the Morning Show actress credited her husband with inspiring her to create Hello Sunshine, telling Harper's Bazaar at the time that he told her: "You should produce movies. You read more books than anybody I know. You should just buy some of them and turn them into films."

Reese's 50th Birthday Instagram Tribute To Her Husband

In 2020, the Walk The Line actress sang her "handsome hubby's" praises on his 50th birthday, sharing a cute carousel of images of their family life on Instagram with the caption: "Everything you do, you put in 1000%! Whether he’s training for a triathlon, giving back to his community, supporting his friends, or loving his family, he gives his whole heart to so many people everyday! I [red heart emoji] you so much, JT! #youmake50lookgood"

Reese Says She Is 'So Lucky' On Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

One of the Legally Blonde star's most recent tributes to her husband came in March 2022, where she gushed about him on their 11th wedding anniversary. "Happy Anniversary JT!!" Reese wrote, followed by a pink heart emoji. "11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you."

Comments / 35

It is what it isss
3d ago

She sounds exhausting! I’m out of breath just reading about her😳 it sounds as if they really rushed things when they met. Sometimes getting to know someone really well first is key!

Reply(1)
10
D H
1d ago

well she's an it and these marriages never work out!!!!!!! ALMOST NEVER. BRAD N JEN N ANGIE, OMG SO MANY, THEY ALL TRADE PARTNERS LIKE THEY'RE DOING THE do se do.

Reply
3
Sara Naso
3d ago

She seems like a difficult person to deal with. Not a fan.

Reply(1)
24
Related
Daily Mail

Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'

Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Prevention

See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down the Red Carpet in Figure-Hugging Dress

Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Reese, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart neckline featured a sheer panel down the middle to add a bit of drama. Reese completed her outfit with matching brown heels and a white clutch purse.
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
202K+
Followers
5K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy