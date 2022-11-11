RALEIGH, N.C. (November 7, 2022) – More than 80 of Wake Tech's best and brightest students are the newest members of the Beta Alpha Zeta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. The international honor society for two-year colleges offers opportunities for scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship for students in Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and Associate in Applied Science degree programs.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO