Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center

Cedar Park selects contractor for New Hope Drive extension; plus other local transportation updates
See updates from the latest transportation projects in Cedar Park and Leander. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved the contractors for the construction of the New Hope Drive extension project at its Sept. 22 meeting. The project will include 1.8 miles of new roadway intended to connect New...
Round Rock City Council to consider termination of economic development agreement for Round Rock Amp
The Round Rock City Council will consider a resolution to terminate its economic development agreement with Totkn, LLC, the developer of music venue Round Rock Amp, at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) The Round Rock City Council will consider a resolution to terminate its economic development agreement with...
Yellow House Foundation gets green light for construction in Leander
Yellow House Foundation, a recovery focused nonprofit, is moving forward with construction on its new Leander building. (Rendering courtesy Yellow House Foundation) After nearly shutting down, Yellow House Foundation—a nonprofit organization focused on recovery services—will be moving forward with construction on its new building in Leander. Yellow House...
Bee Cave to take over local road signals, provide funds for Special Olympics Texas
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds for Special Olympics Texas during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Bee Cave...
New hub in Austin's Georgian Acres neighborhood to give residents mobility in ‘transit desert’
The mobility hub in the Georgian Acres neighborhood in Austin is located near the intersection of Wonsley Drive and Georgian Drive by North US 183. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The City of Austin Transportation Department, The University of Texas School of Architecture and nonprofit organization Jail to Jobs have partnered to...
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Buc-ee’s car wash
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area
The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
City of New Braunfels receives Triple Crown Award for government finance in FY 2019-20
New Braunfels is one of 317 Triple Crown Award winners in the United States for FY 2019-20. (Community Impact staff) The city of New Braunfels has received the Triple Crown Award for fiscal year 2019-20 from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The organization GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and communities, according to the city.
Cedar Park City Council approves contractor for fire station door improvements
Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project, estimated to cost $249,000, during its Nov. 10 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the construction in the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project at its...
Closures along 183A toll road in Liberty Hill area to impact drivers this week
Construction along the 183A toll road will impact drivers in the Liberty Hill area this week, the city said.
'Artists of dirt' at nonprofit Georgetown Trails Foundation plan, begin building system of hike, bike paths in city
From left: Georgetown Trails Foundation Treasurer Cove McCormick and Vice President Aaron Zander worked to build and maintain the Katy Crossing Loop Trail. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) In the little more than a year since the Georgetown Trails Foundation began moving dirt, the organization has built about 5 miles of natural...
Georgetown ISD board approves construction contract for elementary school No. 11
Wolf Ranch Elementary will install temporary classrooms, as Georgetown ISD expects enrollment to increase by 200 students for the 2022-23 school year. The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved Nov. 14 a guaranteed maximum price for the construction of elementary school No. 11 as well as a slate of building repairs and renovations.
The Broken Spoke on its way to becoming historic landmark
On Nov. 3, Austin City Council passed a resolution to begin the process of designating The Broken Spoke as a historical landmark. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's famous honky-tonk hangout is on its way to becoming a city of Austin historical landmark. The Broken Spoke is a bar, dance hall and...
New Northern Tool & Equipment location in Buda nearing completion
Northern Tool & Equipment will open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. (Courtesy Northern Tool & Equipment) Northern Tool & Equipment is set to open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. The newly built store is around 22,000 square feet. Northern Tool & Equipment was founded in 1981,...
Electric Shuffle opens downtown; SH 45 gap road project causes friction
Electric Shuffle opened its Austin location in November. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) Located at the very end of Red River Street just across from the Hotel Van Zandt is downtown Austin’s latest tenant: the hip new bar Electric Shuffle. Originally hailing from the United Kingdom, Electric Shuffle comes ready to fill the very specific niche of making the game of shuffleboard cool will the help of craft cocktails.
Uptown Cheapskate to open third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in early 2023
Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open its third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in 2023. (Courtesy Uptown Cheapskate) Thrift store Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open a Cedar Park location in early 2023. Uptown Cheapskate is a clothing resale store that buys and sells trendy clothes for teens and young...
Homebuilder, technology company to bring 100 3D-printed houses to Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch community
One hundred 3D-printed homes are under construction in Georgetown's Wolf Ranch neighborhood. (Courtesy ICON) Construction on a set of 100 3D-printed homes is underway in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch community. ICON, a construction technology company working on large-scale 3D-printing projects, alongside home builder Lennar, said in a release this will...
Veteran-owned landscaping business finds passion working on Hutto, Pflugerville and Round Rock lawns
Mulch: Lay down mulch to help insulate lawns and plants. (Courtesy Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping) Todd Griffin started his Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping business after serving in the U.S. Army where he was deployed overseas in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Griffin started the business in 2014. He...
Loop 360 projects to offer regional traffic relief
Work will be completed along the road in the next 10-15 years. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Loop 360 will undergo significant transformation over the next 10-15 years as an intersection improvement project seeks to alleviate traffic congestion and increase road safety. The Texas Department of Transportation, in partnership with the city...
Hays CISD receives 'superior' rating for School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report
Hays CISD received an "A" rating for its Financial Accountability Integrity and Rating System of Texas report. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays CISD board of trustees held the first hearing of the district’s School Financial Integrity and Rating System of Texas report Nov. 14. Every district in the state must prepare an annual financial management report to ensure public schools "are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices," according to the Texas Education Agency.
