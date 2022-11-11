Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bonus Match 5’ game

The house still comes out ahead, but for gamblers betting on sports in Maryland, there are big payouts. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s eight sports wagering facilities handled $39.7 million in wagers in October, and paid out $34.5 million in winnings. The first full month for legal...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city man won $50,000 playing Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 and he plans to spend his prize on improving his home. A new kitchen countertop, a new garage door, and a new fence for his yard are the plans for this extremely fortunate man. The...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really wasn’t. He had a smile on his face because his daughter, Avery, had asked her father for a win for her birthday. The team delivered, and Dad probably will get her a game ball or something. Daboll laughed when asked if any of his other five children had a birthday coming soon and what he would do if they asked for a playoff berth or even a Super Bowl.
Giant Food will debut its newest layout and format on Nov. 18 with the opening of a new store in Baltimore. Located at 857 East Fort Avenue, the store will serve as the regional grocer’s sixth location in the city of Baltimore. 44,000-square-feet store will feature enhanced and expansive...
LANHAM, Md. – A Lanham man felt so much excitement after a $50,000 Cash Is King scratch-off win that everyone in the store joined in on the fun too. The Prince George’s County resident said he was enjoying a few games of Racetrax recently when a thought entered his mind:
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of excited students from City Springs Elementary and Middle School went to the Senate Theatre on Sunday for a special premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The special field trip for 500 kids was made possible through a collaboration between WJZ and The Baltimore Banner. The event included the premiere, concessions and inspirational messages from WJZ staff, The Baltimore Banner, and members of the Baltimore Ravens.The premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was an experience that teachers like Wyatt Oroke hope will be memorable and serve as an opportunity for conversations in the classrooms."Representation is great," Oroke said. "Seeing themselves as kings and queens and rulers and superheroes is amazing. Having access to those images is equally as important."Through community partnerships, the goal of the field trip was to support positive narratives and experiences for Baltimore's future generation."We believe that education is fundamental to strengthening, uniting and inspiring our communities," said Andre Jones, head of People Culture and Diversity at the Baltimore Banner.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
PHOENIX (AP) — Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track after a judge refused to postpone the lethal injection, rejecting a bid to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from two 1980s killings that led to the inmate’s death sentence. Lawyers for Murray Hooper said their client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, and that testing could lead to identifying those responsible. They say Hooper was convicted in an era before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available in criminal cases. U.S. District Judge Stephen McNamee wrote in Monday’s order that the argument by Hooper’s lawyers was flawed in concluding that such testing will automatically establish his innocence. “Even if forensic testing establishes what Plaintiff (Hooper) hopes it will, that alone will not invalidate the other evidence used to convict him,” McNamee wrote.
Some lucky Baltimore City school students got a break from the classroom Friday for an exclusive screening of the new "Black Panther" movie, "Wakanda Forever." The United Way of Central Maryland teamed up with the Propel Center to bring more than 900 students from six city high schools together with college students from Baltimore's Historically Black Colleges and Universities for a special treat at the Senator Theatre.
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard of Kentucky, who served nine terms in the House and gained a reputation for quiet gestures of kindness before his career imploded in a banking scandal, has died. He was 85. Hubbard died Saturday at a nursing facility in Paducah, Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield said. Hubbard was a Democrat elected to the Kentucky Senate in 1967 at the age of 30 and served there until 1974, when he was elected to Congress from Kentucky’s 1st District. He remained in the House for 18 years but lost his bid for a 10th term in 1992 following the House banking scandal. Hubbard was sentenced to prison in 1994 and served more than two years after pleading guilty to charges including conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Sunday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about a point behind. There are still about 171,000 votes left to count in Arizona; Lake needs about 57% of those to overtake Hobbs. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has announced that all counties and municipalities participating in settlements with the former opioids manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, and opioid distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen will begin receiving their first payments in the coming weeks. Under the settlement agreements and...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get ready to experience the wit, charm, and unique style of a man who's hard to ignore and impossible to forget at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. The multi-talented Michael Colyar shares more about his show.
If you buy your groceries in greater Baltimore, there's a good chance you shop at Giant Food. Maryland-based Giant has more local stores than any traditional grocer in the area and had the largest local sales total in 2022 at $1.68 billion, according to data from Food World. The grocery...
