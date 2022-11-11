Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
RSV season starts early in Minnesota, North and South Dakota
(St. Paul, MN) -- Health care officials say the winter respiratory disease season is starting early in Minnesota. Emergency room workers say their departments are getting slammed with a high volume of RSV and flu cases that are filling hospital beds, especially in pediatric wards. The latest state figures show...
wdayradionow.com
Child Labor Lawsuit includes four Minnesota teens
(St. Paul, MN) -- A child labor lawsuit against a cleaning subcontractor includes four Minnesota teens. Investigators say Packers Sanitation Services hired at least 31 children to work at JBS plants in Worthington and Marshall, Minnesota, and Grand Island, Nebraska. They say the teens worked overnight shifts at the slaughterhouses...
wdayradionow.com
Arkansas Governor hints at Presidential Run in 2024
(Little Rock, AR) -- Arkansas' Governor may run for President in two years. Asa Hutchinson hinted at a White House run during a recent TV interview. The outgoing governor said he plans to spend time with his family before leaving the governor's office in January. He then said he's looking at 2024 and believes he offers common-sense conservatism.
wdayradionow.com
New COVID cases down in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID-19 cases are down in North Dakota. State health officials say there were 940 new cases statewide in the last week. Eleven counties remain in the medium risk category and nine are at high risk. Hospitalizations were up, with over 75 patients admitted. Since the beginning...
wdayradionow.com
CDC: Flu activity "Very High" in seven states
(Atlanta, GA) -- The CDC is warning of "very high" or "high" rates of influenza activity in at least 25 states. They categorized Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virgina and the District of Columbia as having "very high" levels of flu activity. Health officials estimate there have...
wdayradionow.com
11-12-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2
10:06 - 10:20 – Minnesota Timberwolves / NBA Talk. 10:34 - 10:47 – Michael Rostberg - Fargo Shanley Deacons. 10:50 - 10:58:50 – Minnesota Sports talk (Twins, Wild, Vikings, and Timberwolves) - D-G-F vs Esko, MSHSL AAA State Tournament Quarterfinals, Sat 11/12 at 1 in Brainerd. -...
