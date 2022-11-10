Tyrese Haliburton sees a difference in approach with his second team. The Indiana Pacers guard joined J.J. Redick's podcast and discussed NBA culture at the 52:30 mark. "My first two years I played played on a team and an organization with zero culture. Being honest," Haliburton said, referring to the Sacramento Kings. "The great part of coming to Indiana… I get to help build the culture here. Actually a lot is expected of me. That's my favorite part of this so far."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO