MILLSBORO, DE – Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that took place Thursday in Millsboro that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 25000 block of Oak Street at around 1:30 pm. "Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation," the Delaware State Police said today. "The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound." There were no other injuries reported in this shooting.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO