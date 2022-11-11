Read full article on original website
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel Lexington
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory works
fox56news.com
Upcoming Louisville-Kentucky game gets afternoon kickoff time
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The final regular season game always means the most for Kentucky football. The annual meeting between the Wildcats & Louisville Cardinals, the Commonwealth Cup, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26. The SEC announced the kickoff time on Monday afternoon. Kentucky (6-4)...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan State viewing info, what to watch for, odds and predictions
Through two regular season games, the Kentucky Wildcats have looked impressive, but they will have their first real test on Tuesday as they take on the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic. This season the Spartans don’t have the usual ranking by their name, but don’t be fooled as...
Cameron Calhoun decommits from Cincinnati during visit to Kentucky
Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun (6-foot, 170) decommitted from Cincinnati while on an official visit to Kentucky Sunday. "I want to first thank God for putting me in this position to be able to play football. I want to thank my parents, my coaches and my teammates for helping me throughout this process. Thank you to all the fans, coaches and assistant at the University of Cincinnati. This decision was hard to make but after long thought and consideration, I will be decommitting from the University of Cincinnati," Calhoun wrote on Twitter.
fox56news.com
Kentucky men’s soccer wins Sun Belt Championship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s soccer team has not lost a home match in over two years, and continued its dominance at The Bell Soccer Complex on Sunday, beating James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship. “It’s just such a tough place to...
fox56news.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Playoffs, Round 2
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Playoffs, Round 2

A local organization and hair school is serving foster children and families — with scissors and clippers. It's called the Waymaker Project just like the saying "if there's a will there's a way. The Sunrise Children's Services will provide care and hope for families and a beauty school to provide the tools to make it happen.
fox56news.com
Kentucky gifts Vanderbilt first SEC football win in 26 games
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Vanderbilt football hadn’t won an SEC game in 26 tries. 2019 was the last time they came out on the right side of a conference battle. Kentucky was the team to end the drought for the Commodores, falling to Vanderbilt 24-21. Kentucky (6-4,...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky’s full-court press buries Morehead State as Cats improve to 2-0 on season
Kentucky womens basketball (1-0) defeated Morehead State 73-48 inside Memorial Coliseum on Friday, improving to 2-0 on the season. The Wildcats welcomed the Morehead State Eagles in Lexington on Friday night, less than a week after winning their season opener against Radford. Kentucky sought to keep the Eagles winless and...
aseaofblue.com
November College Basketball Roundup #1
Greetings, BBN! College basketball and your Kentucky Wildcats have returned to the hardwood as heated buildings and arenas beckon denizens of November-chilled campuses. In this roundup we’ll look at this week’s action so far, including UK’s fun opening win over Howard, Boards on the High Seas, as well as several upsets and almost upsets across the D1 landscape, preview some fun matchups this weekend including Kentucky vs the Du(ke)quesne Duke(s) (not that Duke), and talk about whatever else is cool in hoops including but not limited to hot seats, cattle drives, Eric Musselman, bulldog combat techniques, and orange things that are orange. Let’s get rolling:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clark Lea, crying during postgame interview, reacts to Vanderbilt beating Kentucky
Vandy’s 26-game SEC losing streak is over, and it came against the Kentucky Wildcats. Vanderbilt defeated UK 24-21 Saturday afternoon in Lexington. Quarterback Mike Wright accounted for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Commodores defense held Will Levis to just 109 yards passing, including 1 interception. Following the game,...
Watch: Scangarello, White, Levis Talk Following 24-21 Vandy Defeat
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, defensive coordinator Brad White and starting quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Scangarello touched on the multiple offensive miscues, the play of Levis, where the team ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops' worst loss? Kentucky head coach getting blasted after home upset against Vanderbilt
Mark Stoops and Kentucky entered Saturday as the No. 24 team in the College Football Playoff standings. The Wildcats welcomed Vanderbilt, a team they had beaten 6 times in a row, to Kroger Field. The Commodores hadn’t won an SEC game in 26 attempts. That streak is now over...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
fox56news.com
Jelly Roll at the Country Music Awards
Jelly Roll at the Country Music Awards
fox56news.com
Diverse firsts elected in Kentucky midterms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Several political campaigns made history across Kentucky this week and elected many firsts to office. “My first thought was, It’s about time,” Lexington Vice Mayor-Elect Dan Wu told FOX 56. Lexington’s incoming city council will be the most diverse it’s ever been.
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
fox56news.com
Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington
Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington.
WKYT 27
Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
fox56news.com
Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth it?
To save or not to save cord blood. The answer is not so simple. For decades, doctors have put the precious resource to good use, most commonly, to treat patients needing a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth …. To...
WTVQ
Burney Jenkins makes history as first Black man elected to Georgetown mayor
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position. “I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because Black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”
