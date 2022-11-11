ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Upcoming Louisville-Kentucky game gets afternoon kickoff time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The final regular season game always means the most for Kentucky football. The annual meeting between the Wildcats & Louisville Cardinals, the Commonwealth Cup, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26. The SEC announced the kickoff time on Monday afternoon. Kentucky (6-4)...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Cameron Calhoun decommits from Cincinnati during visit to Kentucky

Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun (6-foot, 170) decommitted from Cincinnati while on an official visit to Kentucky Sunday. "I want to first thank God for putting me in this position to be able to play football. I want to thank my parents, my coaches and my teammates for helping me throughout this process. Thank you to all the fans, coaches and assistant at the University of Cincinnati. This decision was hard to make but after long thought and consideration, I will be decommitting from the University of Cincinnati," Calhoun wrote on Twitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
fox56news.com

Kentucky men’s soccer wins Sun Belt Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s soccer team has not lost a home match in over two years, and continued its dominance at The Bell Soccer Complex on Sunday, beating James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship. “It’s just such a tough place to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Playoffs, Round 2

WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Playoffs, Round …. Cuts for confidence: Lexington organizations partner …. A local organization and hair school is serving foster children and families — with scissors and clippers. It’s called the Waymaker Project just like the saying “if there's a will there's a way. The Sunrise Children's Services will provide care and hope for families and a beauty school to provide the tools to make it happen.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky gifts Vanderbilt first SEC football win in 26 games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Vanderbilt football hadn’t won an SEC game in 26 tries. 2019 was the last time they came out on the right side of a conference battle. Kentucky was the team to end the drought for the Commodores, falling to Vanderbilt 24-21. Kentucky (6-4,...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

November College Basketball Roundup #1

Greetings, BBN! College basketball and your Kentucky Wildcats have returned to the hardwood as heated buildings and arenas beckon denizens of November-chilled campuses. In this roundup we’ll look at this week’s action so far, including UK’s fun opening win over Howard, Boards on the High Seas, as well as several upsets and almost upsets across the D1 landscape, preview some fun matchups this weekend including Kentucky vs the Du(ke)quesne Duke(s) (not that Duke), and talk about whatever else is cool in hoops including but not limited to hot seats, cattle drives, Eric Musselman, bulldog combat techniques, and orange things that are orange. Let’s get rolling:
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jelly Roll at the Country Music Awards

LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Diverse firsts elected in Kentucky midterms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Several political campaigns made history across Kentucky this week and elected many firsts to office. “My first thought was, It’s about time,” Lexington Vice Mayor-Elect Dan Wu told FOX 56. Lexington’s incoming city council will be the most diverse it’s ever been.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington

Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth it?

To save or not to save cord blood. The answer is not so simple. For decades, doctors have put the precious resource to good use, most commonly, to treat patients needing a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth …. To...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Burney Jenkins makes history as first Black man elected to Georgetown mayor

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position. “I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because Black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”
GEORGETOWN, KY

