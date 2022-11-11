Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun (6-foot, 170) decommitted from Cincinnati while on an official visit to Kentucky Sunday. "I want to first thank God for putting me in this position to be able to play football. I want to thank my parents, my coaches and my teammates for helping me throughout this process. Thank you to all the fans, coaches and assistant at the University of Cincinnati. This decision was hard to make but after long thought and consideration, I will be decommitting from the University of Cincinnati," Calhoun wrote on Twitter.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO